Dinar can win first-up on Sunday

Everest, under jockey Danny Beasley, takes the lone trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

So you ask yourself. How much can come out of one trial?

Not much, one would think. And you would be wrong.

The solitary trial run yesterday morning wasn't extraordinary but it did throw up some interesting nuggets.

Like how the winner Everest is running into a rich vein of form and could return to the winning list.

Like how High Voltage is coming on in his training.

And how Dinar could win first-up this Sunday.

Yes, keep an eye on Dinar in the Restricted Maiden sprint.

A dashing-looking grey, he had an easy outing under jockey Rizuan Shafiq.

Tracking the pace from the get-go, he was fourth on settling and there he stayed when they began that run home.

Asked for an effort at the 200m mark, he found an opening between horses. Spotting daylight, he fashioned a late challenge.

By then, Everest was home and hosed. And High Voltage - who missed the jump - had muscled his way into second spot.

Dinar seemed happy to take third in the trial where the winner clocked 60.93sec.

From Mark Walker's assembly line of winners, three-year-old Dinar is owned by the Al Rashid Stable - and we all know just how formidable a team they are.

Just last week, we saw Qaidoom make it a winning debut when racing in their colours. It was a commanding victory from the first-timer and Dinar could do the same.

As for the trial winner, Everest, he's only just beginning to show us what he can do. Four starts for a win, a second and a third. That's quite a resume.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, Everest owned the trial.

Under jockey Danny Beasley, he came from third at the 300m mark to take the lead. He never gave it back, winning by 11/2 lengths.

The final quarter of the racing season could see him win more races.

For now though, make Dinar your banker on Sunday. Sure as ever, he is in sizzling good form.