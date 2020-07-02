Distance perfect for Stop For Nothing in the last race

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(1) PETERSHAM is having his third run as a gelding. He should make a bold bid with improvement.

(3) CAPPELLA MAGNA is sporting blinkers for the first time and any improvement could see him win.

(8) CITY DEEP has shown up well at times, but has a wide draw to contend with.

(5) VETRI VEL has been disappointing, but could get it right against this field.

(7) SACRED DAWN could make the frame.

Watch newcomer (9) FRITZ.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

None of the runners are heading for stardom. A first-timer could win, even if not at peak fitness.

(4) SAVIOUR drops back to a sprint but has blinkers on now. Respect.

(3) SUNBURST will have another chance to get out of the maiden's ranks.

(1) ARRAN is speedy but needs to keep galloping.

(2) RACING MAN shouldn't be far behind him.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) CAERPHILLY has the best recent form.

(2) INCOGNITO shouldn't be far behind.

(3) MAY QUEEN was not striding out last time out.

(8) SOVEREIGNTY found support when unplaced on debut. Deserves another chance.

(10) FANTASY FLOWER never ran to expectations on debut. Also deserves another chance.

Watch newcomers (11) LAETITIA'S ANGEL, (12) MILAN'S PRINCESS and (13) TRUE SANGUE.

Others could also pull it off.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) DAPHNE DU MAURIER has a wide draw, but should still be able to handle this field.

Stable companion (6) MACULATE has drawn better and could get into the fight for honours.

(2) DOUBLE HEARTS hasn't been far off and could make her presence felt.

(3) DEEBAA and stablemate (8) NABEELA are looking for quartet money.

(13) SACRED LOTUS is another for the quartet list.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) LORD MELBOURNE won third time out. He still has plenty of room for improvement. From a good draw, he could go in again.

(6) AFRICAN ADVENTURE races as a gelding now. Any improvement should see him go close.

Many runners could get into the money, including (12) PALACE GREEN, (5) OYSTER KING, (8) BELLAGIO KING and (11) POPPYCOCK.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

Good race and many in with chances on collateral form.

(5) OUR MAN IN HAVANA is holding form and gets the nod.

(6) ON MY MIND, (2) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN, (3) JOHNNY HERO and (4) SKIMINAC shouldn't be far behind.

(7) STORMY WINTER is capable but could just need it.

(8) ZEAL AND ZEST is always in with a money chance.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) KAPAMA is in top form. Despite a penalty after a facile win last week, he could complete a hat-trick.

(1) ELUSIVE FORCE has never been far back to date and could chalk up a second win.

(3) ENCRYPTION has a wide draw, but could get into the reckoning.

(13) PICCADILLY SQUARE can never be ignored for the money.

(7) FORTUNA DORO could also get into the mix.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(7) STOP FOR NOTHING should be at peak fitness and the distance is perfect.

(3) WAQAAS never runs a dull race and could turn it around.

(2) LOUVAIN could also be in the thick of things.

(8) SHORTSTOP could get into the action, if he doesn't give away too much at the start.

(1) WRITTEN IN STONE is running well and could make the frame.

(12) JACKMAN races fresh, so warrants respect.