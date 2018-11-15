Distance suits Metropolitan

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) DUC D'ORANGE was heavily backed on debut when finishing behind (3) BRAVE TIGER. Both should improve on that effort but the former may turn the tables with racing experience.

(10) MASTAGAMBIT and (15) SILVA'S FLING could not be separated on debut in KZN. They would have come on since so should be competitive.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) SPIRIT FESTIVAL and (3) BLUSH SCARLET have shown enough to get a look in but are held on the form of their recent meeting by (11) PRINCESS PENELOPE, who should improve with racing experience.

(16) WALDORF ASTORIA should be competitive.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) METROPOLITAN went closest in his last start which was over this trip when tried with blinkers. Can win this.

(2) BOLD ASSASSIN has more scope.

(6) PARADE MARCH and (5) MARKED WHITE NIGHT could get in on the action too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) FORTUNE FLIES nor (4) SPARKELING FIRE would be winning out of turn but both have wide draws to overcome.

(5) STAR FIGHTER ran on from a hopeless position last time but should be nearer a striking distance from a better draw.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) PERFECT AIR has not been beating much but is on an upward trajectory and probably better than rated.

(5) NASTERGAL and (7) CAPTAIN'S CHOICE are both last-start Maiden winners and are open to improvement, with the latter expected to make further progress over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) OH SUSANNA, While unlikely to be fully tuned for her comeback, she is slung in on these terms and should confirm form over (2) LADY IN BLACK who is likely to renew rivalry in a Grade 1 this season.

(3) BRAVE MOVE or (4) HASHTAGYOLO are still unknown quality so they could pose a threat.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) KALAHARI NINJA, who was drawn wide last time, is preferred to stable companion (2) CARLAS MAMBO.

(13) ICON KING is dangerous under a 4kg claimer and (4) WHAT A SUMMER shouldn't be far off on that form.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(10) IN THE STARS won well on debut after a slow start and can be anything.

(6) VARSITY LOVER was outclassed in Grade 2 after a winning debut. She should fare better at this level and appears the pick of the stable jockey.

WEDNESDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 5 Escape Club ($12-$8)

2nd 3 O' Keeffe ($7)

3rd 2 Pumpkin Queen (No 3rd Dividend)

4th 7 Orelia

Forecast $7

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $27

Trio $6

Quartet $77

Scratching: 1 Argenteus

RACE 2

1st 1 Neria ($8-$7)

2nd 2 Teetotal ($18)

3rd 5 Lady Sharon ($11)

4th 8 Elegant Eva

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (1-2) $18, (1-5) $8, (2-5) $37

Tierce $277

Trio $69

Quartet No winner ($210 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 10 LA Princess, 14 Nikita's World, 15 Southern Dynasty

RACE 3

1st 2 Line Of Control ($32-$9)

2nd 5 Frozen Tune ($6)

3rd 11 Kentucky Spur ($23)

4th 8 Blood Orange

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-5) $11, (2-11) $32, (5-11) $35

Tierce $901

Trio $157

Quartet No winner ($686 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Bud The Spud

RACE 4

1st 4 Eden Gardens Glitz ($16-$7)

2nd 11 Sheza Rockstar ($10)

3rd 1 Barinois ($9)

4th 5 Pink Cadillac

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (4-11) $8, (1-4) $9, (1-11) $20

Tierce $84

Trio $21

Quartet $323

Scratchings: 7 Margot Fonteyn, 13 Girl In Gold

RACE 5

1st 10 Biker Babe ($46-$12)

2nd 11 Art Attack ($17)

3rd 4 Green Ice ($22)

4th 12 Mirwa

Forecast $92

Place Forecast (10-11) $23, (4-10) $47, (4-11) $41

Tierce $2,899

Trio $288

Quartet No winner ($428 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Sheik's Storm