Distance will suit Bernie in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ALL ABOUT SOPHIA, (4) FLOREANA and (7) NO MONEY HONEY have experience but must improve on what they have shown to be competitive.

(2) ELUSIVE JAID and (5) LADY WYLIE have both shown ability and are worth following.

(3) FLEECED and (6) LARENTINA could be good enough to get a look in.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) CAPKUTA went closest to winning over this course and distance and should play a prominent role returning to this track and trip.

(4) GREY FERRARI should pose a threat reverting to this distance.

(7) YANKEE FORCE and (6) WEST OF MEMPHIS are both newcomers who have reportedly shown pace at home.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) SPY was rested after two disappointing efforts but is capable of better if fit on his return.

(1) GOLDEN TIPPY improved last time and should be competitive if able to build on that run.

(2) WADI RUN weakened over further in his last start but is capable of bouncing back to form over this trip.

(7) WINTER OASIS caught the eye on debut and, with natural improvement, must have a say.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) HONEY PIE is bred to enjoy the extra and, with natural improvement expected after two sprints, should be competitive over this distance.

(8) SWEET KARMA and (7) LADY OF THE LAKE were closely matched in race over this trip. Both are likely to have a say in the outcome.

(2) BAD HABIT is better than disappointing last start suggests and could bounce back to play a role too.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(1) BERNIE ran on well after a slow start over shorter last time to finish ahead of (2) GIMMETHERAIN and is weighted to confirm the form of that run on these terms.

(4) RED RASCAL has shown ability at earlier meetings and can show up.

(3) PHOTOCOPY goes well handy and could be hard to peg back.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) DREAM BABY DREAM has finished behind (3) STAR OF SILVER twice but is now weighted to turn the tables and should do so dropping in class with a recent run under her belt.

(5) ROCKET GIRL and speedy (4) ALMOST CAPTURED will be right up there contesting the finish.

(2) KAWAKAMI and last-start winner (6) HAMMIE'S FAN can earn a cheque.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) CRIMEA and (5) MANINGI INDABA were fancied last time when finishing behind (1) FEE FI FOE FUM and 2yo (7) PAY PAY. The selection cast a shoe in running and will be better suited by this trip, so deserves another chance. This is a tricky contest.

(4) DAY TRIP has taken a while to come to hand but has scope to improve over this trip, so could be competitive.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) EARL OF WARWICK may need another outing to bring him on, while (8) BESTDAY OF MYLIFE must confirm recent improvement over this trip.

(4) HIGH KEY will be competitive but may need further to be seen at his best, so a chance can be taken on (3) SILVER LEAGUE.

(5) BRANDENBURG has been consient.