Do It Again can live to to his name

Richard Fourie, the rider of top bet Do It Again in Race 5.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) AJ'S CAPTAIN has drawn badly but is improving nicely. He can be third-time lucky after two placings

(11) BUSH TRACKER finished just behind AJ's Captain. He has scope but has also drawn wide. The horse who beat both, (7) DARJEELING, is conceding weight to both.

(4) CHOLLIMA impressed on the Poly and could prefer this longer trip.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) VARISTOCRACY is bred for speed and the trainer's comments on him are positive.

(14) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA has an eye-catching pedigree but could need further. Follow the betting moves on all before making a final selection.

(10) BARRINGTON ran a much better race last time but has drawn wide.

(6) PRINCE TYRION has been costly to follow but he has run his best races at this course. This could be his day.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) BURNING WINGS found the distance a bit short last time, after winning three of his last four starts. Back over his best trip. He could shine again with a 4kg-claiming apprentice.

(2) FLY THE COUP has a much better draw and should vastly improve on his last run over this shorter trip. He is a youngster on the improve.

(9) DESOLATE ROAD is the value proposition. He has battled against the best and now races off a lowered rating. He could relish the drop in class.

(1) GILBOA and (11) MASHARI need to be taken seriously on current form.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(12) INDOMAVEL has been progressing. She may not mind the switch to turf but has a wide draw to overcome.

(5) ROCK FLIGHT has been costly to follow, but had valid excuses last time. He has run three seconds in a row on the Poly and may just prefer racing on the turf for a change.

(7) INDIGO MOON has produced some strong finishes on the Poly at this venue, so could prefer this longer trip on the turf.

(9) TWO FOR TEA has run disappointing races on the Poly but then showed something on the turf again last time. She could upset all calculations.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Legendary (2) DO IT AGAIN has an interesting early prep going into the big one - the Vodacom Durban July - a race he has won twice. A "giant" at this venue, so even if prepping, should be hard to beat in this field with Richard Fourie atop.

(7) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT did the "impossible" by finishing ahead of Do It Again in the Cape Met at level weights. He has shown bags of talent but is racing after the same 3½-month break and may just need it.

(4) SILVER OPERATOR ran a nice race in the Grade 2 Drill Hall Stakes. That gives him a big say.

(1) SIR MICHAEL has a better record over this trip and will be super fit. The value type.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) LADY OF STEEL has plenty going for her. She has beaten some top-class horses and, more importantly, was a Grade 1 third in the Woolavington over this course and distance last season. While she could be at her very best over a bit shorter, she has matured and could still prove dominant.

It could get close between (2) KEEP ON DANCING, (7) SCENTED MISTRESS and (8) RATTLE MOUSE, if judged on their last performances in the Scarlet Lady. Keep On Dancing came from way back but the other two may have needed it after rest.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

Last year's Vodacom Durban July winner (8) BELGARION is back and ready to rumble. He won this race in impressive fashion and could easily do it again. He is weighted to do so, but he has some very good stablemates in the race, including the versatile (5) DOUBLEMINT and hat-trick-seeking (7) CROWN TOWERS. Both are used to running in strong races but Crown Towers is in top form and has race fitness on his side.

Watch out for (9) TRISTFUL, who would also be deserving of a big-race success.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) MR GONZALES is seeking a hat-trick of wins and he looks well-placed to do it. His biggest dangers look to be fellow three-year-olds (13) HEY BILL and (14) TIME TAKER, who have drawn very wide, which should make his task a bit easier. But he has gone up in the ratings and this is a handicap, so he will need more to go his way.

(11) BLUE PLANET is better off at the weights with Mr Gonzales and could get a lot closer, especially as he impressed at this track in the preceding race.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

Highveld raider (3) MANTERIO tried this longer distance and was not disgraced last time. He is out of a Sadler's Wells mare and can get better as he matures. He could make a good local debut, having secured a good gate.

(1) LET'S GO FLY has not been too convincing but it must be remembered he has had to deal with bad draws. He now gets the best draw.

(8) KOOPA TROOPA is better than her last run when well beaten. She could make light of her allowance and give the boys a hard time.

More can show, including (5) BRING ME SUNSHINE, (2) STAFF SERGEANT, (10) ZERO RATE and (11) UPLIFTED.