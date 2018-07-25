Do the Swift Move

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) KINGDOM COME has looked promising in both his showings. He should enjoy the extra distance and must rate as the one to beat.

(1) DRIVEN FORCE improved on his debut and now goes over a proper distance considering his pedigree. He must rate a contender from draw 2.

(3) FROZEN TUNE raced in a feature last start and merits respect.

(10) PEACOCK ALLEY and (11) RED HOT NIGHT should be there.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(8) SWIFT MOVE has proven stamina. She will have every chance in this field.

(7) ASIANA is best-weighted and has finished runner-up in her last two starts. Being by Silvano, she could go the distance.

(3) ESCAMILLO may not have impressed in the Highveld but some earlier runs give him a say.

(2) LUCIUS FOX and (1) VIRTUOUS could spring into action over the trip.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(11) NORTHERN ROUTE is a promising three-year-old, albeit racing late. He could take the rise in class in his stride.

(6) DRAGEDA is better than his recent form suggests and could prefer being back on the straight track.

(7) FIELDMARSHAL FENIX looked a winner last time out and is knocking on the door. This could be his day.

(5) CAPTAIN'S CHARM and (8) LESLIE SHADOWLINER should be right there.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) TOO PHAT TO FLY is best in at the weights and, to make it better, she has a 4kg claim to enhance her chances.

(8) ANNELINE was flying at Greyville and could be on the up again. If she produces a similar performance on the turf, she can go close.

(4) STATUTE is lightly raced and talented. She will have matured and could show her best form.

(11) MARSALA, (3) ISINGAMOYA and (5) ANIME can threaten.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(5) HIGH ALTAR won her last race in good style. She can follow up in this if that race didn't take too much out of her.

(8) SUPRISE MOVE finished a neck behind High Altar and is 0.5kg better off, so could get into a fight if she takes to the Scottsville turf track.

(3) SILVAN SAINT is holding form and can improve on his previous race here.

(4) CIPHER and (1) AT LONG LAST could show up today.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(2) AMERICAN INDIAN is raiding for his illustrious yard and he looks well-placed in this. If he enjoys Scottsville, he should bring home the bacon.

(7) O'REILLY can't be faulted and will be at a peak in his third run after a rest. His only win has come at this venue, and so he should enjoy switching from Poly to turf.

(1) RIO DE LA PLATA can pop up in this league and must be included.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) TROJAN HARBOUR has shown high-class potential but is experimenting over the longer trip. If he stays, he could be the one to beat. Otherwise, it is as wide open on handicap.

(5) SEATTLE SKYLINE is ultra consistent and loves this track. He has the best of the draw.

(4) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS is by Captain Al and could prefer the trip now.

(7) OUR COYS could be stronger after being gelded.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(12) ROYAL RUSTLER is proving quite versatile and can improve on his second at Greyville as he seems to not mind the switch from Poly to turf.

(3) SIMPLY SCRUMPTIOUS is holding form and would be deserving as well.

(4) GOOD TO GIVE finished ahead of her last timeout and is better off at the weights. He didn't run well on the Poly last start.

(11) BLAZE OF SILK could be the improver.