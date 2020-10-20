Domeyer can score on Red Lark

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(1) DOUBLE CHARGE was gelded before finishing second behind a useful sort last start. Will have more to offer.

(4) ROYAL FLUSH is another improver. He was runner-up behind a well-bred newcomer over course and trip last time.

(5) FREEDOM PARK returns from a break and has scope to improve. Worth a market check.

(2) ALPHA PAPPA, (6) FORT RED and (3) EMPIRE GLORY met over 1,000m recently. There should not be much among the trio again.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(2) WIFE OF WINDSOR was third over this track and trip last time, ahead of debutante (7) END OF ROCK. End Of Rock, who was backed on that occasion, should have improved and will be hard to beat.

(10) SEA LION confirmed the promise of her debut in a Grade 1 two-year-old feature by finishing just two lengths off a subsequent winner last time. From Gate 1, she should make her presence felt.

(1) GAYLEACTIC STAR finished third in both starts over the course and trip. She should be in the money again.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(8)PINK TOURMALINE ran on well last start. With progress, she should confirm her superiority.

(3) SACHA stayed on over the shorter distance from a wide draw last start. She should have more to offer over the 1,800m from a better draw.

(4) SWAZI QUEEN is improving. She was second over the track and trip last time. She should be a threat.

(7) MIRROR ME and (9) SIMPLY COMPLICATED have claims, too.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(6) RED LARK followed up his maiden win with another success on handicap debut. He should have more to come over the extra 200m. Top jockey Aldo Domeyer will be aboard.

(1) MELIORA found his niche recently racing from the front with blinkers. Another bold bid expected, despite the drop in distance.

(2) CELTILLUS and (3) DUBAI LIGHTS are useful sorts with plenty of scope for improvement. They can make their presence felt.

(4) MAXIUMUS showed promise on the Highveld and is open to improvement on his Cape debut. Warrants respect.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) AL'S MY DADDY was a good third in a similar contest after a break. Fitter, he will make his presence felt.

(2) SUDDEN STAR and the consistent (7) BLACK BELT are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. There will be little between the pair on revised terms.

(4) HOLY WARRIOR has fitness and proven form at this level.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) CROME YELLOW has to be better after his fifth placing at his comeback run over the track and trip. However, stablemate (7) SILVER DE LANGE could upstage them all, as this will be his third third from a break.

(2) MAGNIFICENT SEVEN is favourably treated on these terms, but may need a longer trip or another outing after a spell .

(3) MAJESTIC MOZART also appeals, having run well in back-to-back Graded contests, the latest at this track over a shorter trip.