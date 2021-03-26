Domeyer has Dragon Power

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) NORTON SOUND showed promise when winning on debut. This longer distance should not trouble him. He does look the one to beat.

(2) VIC FALLS was only fair in her first two starts but did a lot better last time. This Elusive Fort filly took no prisoners as she bolted clear for a wide-margin win over this course and distance. If in the same mood, she may well follow up.

Trainer Alan Greeff is never one to ignore in Juvenile races, so his newcomer (3) ARCTIC ADVANCE deserves some respect.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) IRON HENRY returns after a lengthy break and could get in if fit.

(9) SUBTERFUGE has made the trip from the Western Cape. It would not surprise if she wins.

(10) PARIS OPERA was a bit of a disappointment last time. But, if she continues to hold her form, she should fight out the finish again.

(1) AL QAASIM is having his first run under the care of Zietsman Oosthuizen and could show improvement.

(11) MARRY IN HASTE is battling to win but could earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) RED WHITE AND BLUE showed inexperience on debut. She was doing her best work late. She can go one better.

(2) HIKARU is another Western Cape raider that would not be a surprise winner.

(4) BIG SPLASH went too quickly for his own good last time. He tired early in the straight. Clearly, he is better than that run suggests and the blinkers have been added.

(3) JASPERO finished a nice third last Friday. With improvement, he will give another top performance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(14) SARAJEVO and (6) CUT GLASS were not far behind last time. They must be considered.

(1) INBETWEEN DREAMS has made the trip from Cape Town and is one of a number of Candice Bass-Robinson runners that hold a winning chance on the day.

(3) MADAM SEVILLE looked the likely winner before tiring late last time. She can go one better in an open race.

(4) INNOGEN clearly needed her last run. She should do a lot better this time.

(2) GALLIC GIRL makes her local debut and could be a surprise package.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) DRAGON POWER, the mount of Aldo Domeyer, runs on nicely and should be suited to this course and distance. He looks the one to beat.

(1) WOLFGANG has produced some very good runs on the Poly. If as good back on the turf, he should be right there at the finish.

(4) MONTREAL MIST has been struggling but could upset on her best form.

(11) STRANGER DANGER is ultra consistent. He tends to find one too good on the day but has every opportunity to win.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Gavin Smith-trained stable companions (2) JAEGER MOON and (5) FIND ME UNAFRAID have been very good this year but will need to see off some Western Cape raiders. Both could be better over a little further in time.

(3) ADIOS AMIGOS is clearly going along the right way with three wins in his last four starts. He has a decent winning chance.

(6) SALVATOR MUNDI quickens nicely and could be a big threat.

(1) RED LARK beat only one home on Tuesday. The run could see him improve to be a threat.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN TATTERS has only one win. But, judging on his last run, he should be very hard to beat. This Gimmethegreenlight gelding is always handy. Last time, he looked a top chance before stable companion Rio Querari ran past for an impressive win. Captain Tatters was only two lengths back at the finish and there is nothing of the class of Rio Querari in this race.

The conditions of the race suggest that (8) LA BELLA MIA, (9) CARIOCA, (10) JOYFUL NOISE and (11) FLY MY FLAG are also in with winning hopes.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) MENDOCINO usually does her best work late and can contest the finish.

(9) HERRIN has not won for some time but did contest a couple of feature races along the way. She would not be a surprise winner.

(6) INTREPID TRAVELLER has been in good form and has a winning chance.

Stable companion (10) MAKARA needed her last run and could make vast improvement.