Domeyer to ride Blizzard in Kranji Mile

A third Hong Kong-based jockey will be riding on Saturday's Kranji Mile Day.

Besides Zac Purton and Karis Teetan, the Singapore Turf Club has granted Aldo Domeyer a one-day licence for the triple Group 1-race meeting.

The 32-year-old South African is booked by trainer Lee Freedman on Blizzard in the $1.5 million Kranji Mile. He will also ride Siam Royal Orchid for trainer Michael Clements in the $800,000 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m.

Purton will ride Hong Kong raider and defending champion Southern Legend in the Kranji Mile and Lim's Cruiser in the $800,000 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

Teetan will be aboard Hong Kong's other Kranji Mile runner, Singapore Sling, and the unbeaten Nimble in the Lion City Cup.

Domeyer is no stranger to Kranji, having claimed the individual top prize in the inaugural Premier Gateway International Jockeys Challenge last September.

Representing Team South Africa, Domeyer, who was at his first visit in Singapore, won one race with Safeer. With points chalked up from other placings, he brought up the highest score among the 12 jockeys invited.

The son of former top South African jockey Andrew Fortune just started a riding contract in Hong Kong.

Licensed from May until the end of the season, Domeyer has been an instant hit in the former British colony, having already booted home three winners in 25 rides.

Domeyer, who can ride at 56kg, has ridden close to 950 winners in 11 years, including several Group and Listed winners.

His career highlights are three Grade 1 wins in the J&B Met aboard Martial Eagle in 2013, the Cape Fillies Guineas aboard Silver Mountain in 2015 and the Majorca Stakes aboard Clouds Unfold in January.

Besides South Africa, Singapore and Hong Kong, Domeyer has also ridden in Korea, Macau and Mauritius.