Don’t give up on the ‘Dream’

Lim’s Dreamwalker (No. 2) finishing second to Runminderbinderrun in Trial 2 at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

If you were one of those who felt lighter in the pocket after Race 2 on Lion City Cup Day, the advice is this.

Stick with the horse who "let you down".

You see, Lim's Dreamwalker didn't let anyone down.

He was just a little green and he resented the whip, thereby shifting outwards when touched with the persuader.

Apprentice jockey Simon Kok was dislodged, but luckily, came away unscatched.

Yes, it was just a racing incident and a highly unfortunate one at that.

Well, the good news is this. His trainer, Steven Burridge, has worked with his horse and it now looks like Lim's Dreamwalker is ready to fight another day.

There was no veering or lugging or tugging at his trial on Tuesday morning. Just a good, honest run from what looks like a good, honest horse.

He didn't win his trial. Honours must go to Runminderbinderrun who came away to beat him by half a length, with Touch The Clouds taking third.

Yes, keep an eye on Lim's Dreamwalker.

He's ready to make amends for that "letdown" last month. And he could do it real soon.

Yet to land a blow in all of his nine race starts at Kranji, Tyson scored some points with his connections when he won his trial.

While it was hardly a knockout blow - he beat Harbour Approach by only a nose - it would have given his trainer Jason Lim some reason to cheer.

After all, Tyson has not found his range in all of his nine races. But, you could say, the best is yet to come.

After all, that win at the trials with a gritty one.

Jumping from Gate 5, jockey CC Wong kept him in a handy spot off the lead and began to fashion a forward move only when the field straightened.

Hard not to be noticed, the ghostly grey took the lead at the 250m mark and skipped clear.

He looked home and hosed until Quantum (Kok) and Harbour Approach (Vlad Duric) came after him.

Fifty metres out and it looked like a win for Duric. But Wong managed to summon another effort from Tyson who kept his mind on the job to eke out a narrow win in 61.36sec.

The last time Tyson won a trial - and he has had eight in total - was 14 months ago. That day, he won by three lengths in a time of 59.95sec.

It led trackwatchers to believe he would win a race real soon. But it was not to be.

However, he could do something at his 10th start and it could pay to have his name pencilled into your notebook.