Don't mess with Angry Warrior

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ANGRY WARRIOR has found one too good in his last two starts. He deserves a winning chance and this race looks his for the taking.

(10) V V POWER may have done too much with blinkers last time. He is capable of better and can bounce back.

(2) BOLD CAPTAIN looks course-and-distance suited. He should contest the finish.

(5) CRYSTAL CITY will be getting out of the maidens soon enough. He is another obvious danger.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) CURLY TOP has got closer to the winner with each start. The filly should be right there at the finish again in a competitive affair.

(9) DERECHO has improved since blinkers were fitted with three runner-up efforts in her last four starts.

Stable companion (13) LADONNA MIA does not always show her best form but she does have a winning chance.

(17) SUGAR SNAP and (16) ROYAL OASIS can also get involved at the finish and must be respected.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(15) WIND SOCK has done pretty well in his last two starts. The two-year-old gelding looks the one to beat.

(1) LORD MARMITE has tended not to finish his race off. But, from pole position over this course and distance, he could well keep going this time.

(3) GRACE FROM ABOVE and (5) NUSSPLY are making their local debuts for the bang-in-form Gavin Smith yard. Both deserve respect but better to take a look at the betting market.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) PRINCESS ZENA took a long time to shed her maiden tag but will be full of confidence.

(10) SWEET KARMA is better than her run last week on the Polytrack and could score.

(11) CHOCOLATE RUFFLES beat a weak field last start. She is improving and it would not surprise if she wins again.

(6) QUE COSAS can score for the trainer Alan Greeff-jockey Greg Cheyne combination. Cheyne has won on the horse before.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) DANILO has some fair recent form but is badly drawn. He must be respected, though.

(4) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW is in good form. His winning turn could come here.

(11) LA BASTIDE was a bit of a disappointment last time but is capable of better. Her form before that was good.

(10) PURPLE FRONTIER has improved in his recent runs but that was on the Polytrack. He will now need to show he is as good on the grass.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) SHINE A LIGHT is clearly better than her last run would suggest. The step-up in distance should suit.

(1) SILVER TIARA was unreliable in the Western Cape but is making her local debut after a stable change. She looks good enough to win in this division.

(5) EN GARDE is dropping in class and must have a winning chance over this course and distance.

(12) QUEEN'S CLUB is better than her last run and would not be a surprise winner with vast improvement likely.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) JAEGER MOON's good form stopped to a walk last time. He may not have liked the soft underfoot conditions but he is likely to get those conditions again. This distance may appear short of ideal but he is capable of bouncing back.

The Western Cape is well represented with (4) MAJESTIC MOZART, (6) CAPTAIN FLINDERS and (9) SOMERSET MAUGHAM. All are possible winners.

(3) EARTH HOUR has been in good form all year and is another to consider.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) TEOFILIA is suited to the course and distance. The four-year-old gelding has a winning chance.

(5) TSAR PETER was full of running when winning last start. That was his local debut. He is clearly improving.

(14) GLOBAL DESIGN has shown promise. Although he is possibly even better over further, he could be good enough to win a race like this.

(3) RADIANT LOVE was a bit of a disappointment last time. He scored back to back before that, so he must be considered.

(11) VIC FALLS may be better than his last run and could cause an upset.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) EVIES FIRST is speedy. He had a subsequent winner behind him last time in what was a decent race.

Stable companion (2) IRON HENRY is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance. He could turn this into a hat-trick.

(9) PARIS OPERA is ultra consistent. The filly found one to beat last time. She must have a winning chance.

(13) VALERIANA and (10) SILENT OBSERVER are also suited to the course and distance. They could earn some money.