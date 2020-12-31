Don't miss the Golden Chance

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(3) BAD REPUTATION is holding form. The strength of Western Cape form usually holds up well at this centre.

(6) SOHO SPIRIT is improving. She looks distance-suited, but has to prove herself on turf.

(1) CHAI has been doing well on the Polytrack and must be considered. But she has to repeat that form on turf.

(2) BILLI ANN is battling to win but has not been beaten by far in her most recent runs. She can earn some money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) AUTUMN SKY was narrowly beaten in her latest start. This looks a stronger field, but she can contest the finish.

(1) ROYAL WINDSOR ran a poor race on the Polytrack on her local debut but is likely to do better back on the turf.

(3) WHAT A FLIGHT has some good recent form from the Western Cape and she looks likely to win this race.

(5) WITH OUR BLESSING is improving. Place chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) GOLDEN CHANCE may have just needed her local debut. Fitter, she should be the one to beat.

(10) STORYLAND could improve back on the turf.

(3) HEY BOY makes his local debut but could be at his best on the Polytrack.

Stable companions (6) TIME STANDS STILL and (8) OH HEAVENLY have some form on the turf and could surprise.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) BROADSIDE was an impressive winner last start. That was on the Polytrack. She needs to show she is as good on the turf.

Trainer Alan Greeff's (1) SULLENBERGER and (2) TARSUS have been doing well on the Polytrack recently. They must be considered.

(4) APOLLO ACE and (7) AQUA DELTA are not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) TIGER IN THE SUN has been a bit hit-or-miss in his career. But, if he is at his best, he can win a race like this.

(6) FIND ME UNAFRAID was a bit of a disappointment when only third last time, but should do better in this line-up.

(1) BOLD STRIKE, (2) FRANKIE TWO SHOES and (4) LATEST CRAZE have done enough to have winning chances.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) SOVEREIGN SECRET has not won for some time, but did run well when third last time. He can go close.

(3) HELEN'S IDEAL makes the trip from Cape Town, so it will not be much of a surprise if she were to win. She is distance-suited.

(10) GIMME GIMME GIMME is capable of a strong finish.

Trainer Greeff has a number of runners and perhaps (5) CALANDRA and (9) WALLIS SIMPSON are the two better ones from the yard.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) DOPPIO ORO was runner-up at Kenilworth last time and could go one better.

(10) UP EARLY is looking for a hat-trick. Can consider.

(2) LET'S BLAZE could be ready to win after two good recent runs.

(11) DANILO shows promise and should go close to winning.

