Don’t take Fools Garden lightly

RACE 1 (1,400M)

Riding choices suggest that (6) GLOBAL ASH could be the best of trainer Yvette Bremner's three newcomers.

(2) ALPIROD returns from a break but ran a cracker on debut. He looks a big threat.

(3) BOLD DREAMER was not disgraced when fourth last start. He could earn some more money.

(8) PRIVATE INITIATIVE ran a good race on the Polytrack last time out.

RACE 2 ( 1,400M)

(1) ALL THE STARS has been unlucky not to have won yet. She was caught at the post last time out by a heavily backed stablemate.

(2) SILVER FOUNTAIN is holding her form. She may need to do a bit more to beat these rivals but can contest the finish.

(7) FORRIES ON FRIDAY ran well on debut and can go one better.

(9) FLYING SQUAW showed promise on her debut and is also a winning chance.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) INDY ICE disappointed last week but is clearly better than that run would suggest. He should make his presence felt.

(2) JUST MY STYLE returns from a break. If fit, he could be the one.

(3) FRIKKIE improved a bit last time out and may sneak a minor place.

(4) PALO ALTO is in very good form, so is his trainer, Tara Laing.

RACE 4 ( 1,400M)

(1) THE HIGHWAYMAN can over do things out in front at times. He might prefer the Polytrack but can be considered.

(2) CHAKRI returns from a break but did put in good efforts in the last two outings.

Stable companions (3) CAPTAIN'S PRINCESS and (5) CAUSE AND EFFECT are also not out of it.

(6) COYOTE CREEK has won four times this season. It won't be much of a surprise to see him come home on top of them.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) BENICARLO needed his last run and could surprise.

(2) QUAKESHAKE was in good form before the break and must be considered.

(4) DUOLOGY needed his last run and could return to form back on the turf.

Stable companion (5) TAWNY JET looked a very unlucky loser last time out on the Polytrack. She is now racing on the turf.

(8) FORTY DAYS, (11) LEADMAN and (12) SIR GEOFFREY all have chances as well.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) FAVORITA beat (1) ETERNAL HOPE and (8) STORYLAND by a distance when they met earlier this year. There is no real reason to suggest that either of her rivals can turn the tables this time around, although Favorita showed little last time out back in the Western Cape.

Eternal Hope is improving and should get a lot closer this time.

(5) HERRIN could earn some money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) LA BELLA MIA probably needed her last run. She could do better at this centre, so must be respected.

(2) ELUSIVE HEART has very good recent form and has every chance to complete a hat-trick over a course and distance that clearly suits her.

(5) MARY O REILLY won well on the Polytrack last time out. She could earn some money.

(9) CARIOCA, (10) SUNSHINE MINT and (12) WORLD RADAR could all get involved at the finish.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) FOOLS GARDEN has been ultra consistent this season. He should be the one to beat.

(1) JAMRA and (2) WOODSTOCK FAIRY are unreliable but are capable of an upset, if in the mood.

(4) PRETTY BALLERINA has not won for some time but a stable change could have done her the world of good.

(5) BLUSHING BRIDE could win a race like this.