Don't worry, just Keep The Lights On

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(9) BURNING WINGS and (12) EYES ON TIGER have the experience and could win this. A good quinella.

(8) TICKET TO CAIRO and (13) RITE OF PASSAGE shouldn't be far off.

(6) BOLD HORIZON is bred to be quick while (7) CAPE FOULWIND, (4) STEEPLECHASE may prefer further but could be forward enough.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

(4) TAI GOLD didn't show much in his first two starts, but those races were over shorter and he then ran a fair race in a strong feature race. He now wears blinkers and could make a good local debut.

(5) NATIONAL LIBERTY also showed potential and is back down the straight. Expect improvement.

(13) VALENCIA confirmed ability showed in his trial with a good run from a wide draw. If not minding the switch to straight turf racing, he can surprise.

(10) LORD WYLIE also did well from a wide draw and must come on.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) FREESTATE STAR lost valuable ground at her first start but was impressive in the run to the wire. Expect a good run from a better draw.

(9) ADMIRE ME could come to the fore if she can overcome her draw.

(11) MY LADY, (13) LEGEND HAS IT and (14) NETTA would have been confident money choices if drawing well but have not.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(6) VALIDUS was tried in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion on debut and was not disgraced. Expect plenty of improvement.

(3) FREE TO WIN made a promising debut and could be a big danger with more progress sure to come.

(4) KING'S CRUSADE made a fair debut and was then not disgraced in a decent feature race. He is bred for this longer trip.

(10) ORIGAMI and (11) SILVER PALACE could pop up.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(12) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON should be hard to beat dropping in class from feature race company. Her form is solid.

(1) AZURITE is bred to be speedy.

(6) CONSTANTIA should have a solid earning chance on the face of her last run at this venue.

(11) AIRBUZZ made big improvement last time and must be respected.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) BLACK FOX has been threatening. He has been a bit one paced over further and so he must have a big chance over this trip.

(7) BRASS BELL looked dangerous on the Poly last time and is improving again.

(9) BRILLIANT DISGUISE won, showing he is on the up but has a bit more to this time.

(14) NEWS STREAM has very good form but secured the worst of the draw.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(10) BASETSANA will put in a big showing. She likes the longer trip, has a leading rider up and has blinkers fitted.

(8) CLARA won a nice race from the front. She can handle the Poly.

(1) QUEEN'S PLAIN is holding form and has a good draw.

(6) ADORABLE ANALIA can improve on her Scottsville form at this level.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) SANSKRIFT pulled off a coup for her connections and, from a better draw, she looks well placed to follow up.

(2) ARRABIATA is promising. She has drawn wide but has useful form and could upset.

(1) FLAMING DESIRE can go all the way with frontrunning tactics if allowed to. More in it and have a look at the reserve runners if they get in.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(6) JUNIPER LANE gave an improved show over the shorter trip. She could easily take this.

(10) BELTON ROAD looks the danger. He is racing off a nice low rating.

(9) ROY'S MAGIC is also capable of beating better and has bags of experience.

(7) JONATHAN has been coming along well and could shock.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(9) GEMCUTTER brings solid Highveld form into the race. He's a big chance.

(5) WASHINGTON SQUARE is quick and probably the one to catch, but is closely matched with (1) MOJITO MAGIC.

(12) CONSTANTINE is having his third run after rest and would be a big danger.