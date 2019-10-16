On The Double can win first time on the Poly

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) ZERO RATE didn't go backwards after a fair trial, running just two lengths behind the winner.

(2) ROCKET RHUMBA finished ahead of him when dangerous in that race but has drawn wide.

(3) JALAPENO gets the best of draws after the worst and could be the value type today.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) LAND OF MYSTERY posed no threat on the turf at Scottsville last time, but the Polytrack is more his game and he could bounce back to best.

(7) WILLIAMS LAND was an impressive maiden winner but has drawn wide on his handicap debut. Still one to watch.

(5) HIGH GREEN has dropped in ratings and could prove dangerous this trip.

(2) DRUNKEN SAILOR and (1) GRADUATE are fair runners on current form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(8) DUKE OF YORK has been costly to follow but the Poly could suit and he rates a serious runner in this race.

(1) KINGSTON ROCK was a good second on his Poly debut and he should come on in his third run after rest.

(12) PURPLE POWAHOUSE caught the eye in his barrier trial many months ago. He may have matured and improved since then. He must be rated a big threat.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) STARLIGHT's second career win is overdue. After running a fair race over shorter, should have every chance over her best distance.

(2) SHEIK'S STORM has more than once shown she can sprint well and must be respected.

(5) SAUCY BROAD and (7) FLEEK have the recent form needed to feature strongly.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) QUEEN OF ALAMO wasn't disgraced when running against males last time and her claiming apprentice could land a win on her.

(1) CANDY GALORE has been a bit costly to follow but keeps running strong races. She has the best of the draw.

(9) NOEMI and youngster (7) NAOSHIMA come into this races as the big dangers.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) ON THE DOUBLE could be one to watch on her Poly debut and has fair form overall.

(4) CONNECT ME has won well from the front and she too could be prominent on the surface.

(2) KOMESHANS FLIGHT produced a nice finish last and has won on the Poly.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) ROYAL KITTY finished second to Dancing Feather, who is headed for the top. She has proven consistent on the Poly and has the form to win.

(4) DUNE DANCE has shown good pace and perhaps she is looking for the longer trip - only the race will show.

(6) ARMENGNAC, (7) GYGYPSY ROSE and (10) QUEEN OF BEAUTY are all working towards a win.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) UNCLE FRANK has done well racing in stronger. He rates the form choice but has a wide draw to overcome.

(5) ARROW'S MARK seems to have turned his form around and runs well on Poly and turf. Can finally score again.

(6) ROY'S PHYSCO is holding form well but has drawn wide. More can earn.