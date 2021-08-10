Double Charge can go one better

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(12) TRANSACT made his debut in a similar race. He stayed on encouragingly to suggest he could get off the mark with that run under his belt.

(2) POWER STRUGGLE finished in front of Transact when they met and could pose more of a threat with improved fitness.

(1) EMPIRE GLORY has the form and experience to fight this out. He could lead all the way.

There are several regally bred sorts in the line-up. They must be closely monitored in the betting. (8) NEGOTIATOR, PACAYA and (10) SILENT TRIGGER make most appeal among them.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) FORRIES FOREVER and (9) WILDEST DREAMS produced eye-catching debuts after a slow start. They should come on for the experience.

(4) I'M IN LOVE and (8) PEUT ETRE MOI are also likely to improve.

Newcomer (1) ANTICO AMORE is one to note, if there is strong support.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

The well-related (15) UNIVERSAL was not punished when making a promising debut. The colt would have come on appreciably with that experience.

(5) GEM KING and (9) QUE SHIRAZ confirmed the promise of their smart introductions by finishing third at their next start. With improvement, they should pose as threats.

(10) RESONATE, (11) SECRET OASIS, (13) SUGAR MOUNTAIN and (14) TOZZETTI are bred to have bright futures. Respect.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

The consistent (4) DOUBLE CHARGE got going late to finish second with blinkers over this course and distance last time. He needs only a repeat of that effort to go one better.

(6) TICKET TO RIDE, although held on form by Double Charge, fits a similar profile. He is likely to make his presence felt.

(2) FORT RED will be better for a return to this trip and could also have a say in the outcome.

(1) SHINNECOCK will strip fitter for a recent comeback run, so should have more to offer.

(3) PAPER TRAIL is open to improvement and is also worthy of consideration.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) ALL ABOUT AL won cosily at the expense of (7) THE SECOND WAVE (1.5kg better off) in a similar contest last time. The four-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(1) FIREALLEY, who won well at his only start over this track and trip, and (3) SPECTRA FORCE, who will inject pace, are likely to be prominent for a long way.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH is likely to have things his own way from Gate 1. On a line of form through Cat Daddy, he could fight out the finish with (5) PINKERTON.

(1) SNOW REPORT and (3) SPEED MACHINE are useful sorts in their own right. Both remain capable of playing a role over this trip.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(3) SACHDEV appears the pick of the stables' runners and is likely to play a leading role.

(5) LOVE HAPPENS is consistent and should not be far off the action.

(8) ANSE LAZIO should have his measure again on these terms.

(2) HUDOO MAGIC and (7) ROCKIN' RINGO should make their presence felt.