Double for Chris So

Classic Unicorn sealed a Chris So double with a smart win in Wednesday night's Happy Valley feature, the Class 2 High Island Handicap over 1,000m, justifying his trainer's belief that this could be the promising chestnut's "coming-of-age" campaign.

After an unbeaten debut season, the five-year-old mixed his form last term, but saw off a strong field of sprinters at Happy Valley to take his eye-catching record to four wins from eight starts.

"He's five years old now. He's calmer, he's mature, and he has more confidence," So said.

"This year, he has put on weight, because the last two years, he was quite skinny. But, after the summertime, he's come back different."