Double has Young on Cloud Nine

Singaporean trainer Young Keah Yong saddled a brilliant race-to-race double after Lord Of Cloud got up in a closely contested finish in the penultimate race on Sunday.

Victorious in the previous race with $231 smokie Crown Gift, the first full-season trainer doubled up with another runner not many had marked down on their shortlist, especially with the likes of Pennywise, Enchanted Mister and Quarter Back in the mix.

But with a quote of $66, it was definitely not as jaw-droppingly long as the earlier win.

Once viewed as a potential dark horse in this year's Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, Lord Of Cloud did not quite measure up - actually drawing attention for the wrong reasons with an unscheduled bucking bronco performance at the start of the second Leg, the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic.

His subsequent runs as a four-year-old did not inspire much confidence.

Young tried everything, even trying him out over varying distances. But after Sunday's win in the $80,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m, Young said the seven furlongs might be his strongest suit after all.

"When he races on sand, he kicks away strongly in the last furlong. That's why I've kept trying him over new distances," said Young as he lets in on his training strategy.

"But I think that the 1,400m is his pet distance. The wide draw (12) was my main concern but it's worked out good in the end."

While Young was at the double, it could have been the same score for leading apprentice jockey Troy See since he was down to ride Lord Of Cloud, but it wasn't to be as he could not make the 52.5kg weight.

The winning pick-up ride went to Amirul Ismadi, who has also been flying of late. Lord Of Cloud, a horse he had never ridden before, was his 13th winner of the season, just one behind third-placed Noh Senari, and 12 behind See.

"The trainer was quite confident he would run well even though he had an awkward draw. I didn't know the horse, but after I quickly ran through the handicap, I could see he had ability," said Stephen Gray's apprentice jockey.

"The horse jumped well and slotted into a nice place in fifth spot. In the straight, he kicked on very nicely."