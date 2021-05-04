Dr Doolittle has class

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BARNEYS PRIDE attracted some money on debut and beat all but the highly rated Smorgasbord by 31/4 lengths. He can go one better.

(3) CAVALIER KING, who was also on debut, was right behind Barneys Pride and should go close.

(4) CHIEF RAFEEF ran on strongly at this track on debut. The extra distance should suit.

First-timers (11) SAFE PASSAGE and (12) SPECIALLY SELECTED need to be respected if finding support.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) HOLLYWOODBOUND did well at this track but could be looking for further.

(9) TAKE CONTROL is another who did best at this course where he finished ahead of stablemate (2) FRANCA.

(5) PRINCESS PHILIPPA can only improve on debut.

Watch newcomers (6) PUTTING GREEN and (1) BOLD ACT.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(9) DUKE OF SUSSEX found late support on debut and finished off strongly for a close second.

(7) LIGHT WARRIOR could take home money.

(1) GRIMALDI disappointed when beaten as favourite last time but is obviously a lot better than that.

(11) GROOMWEDTOWIN is sure to improve on debut.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) MISS VENEZUELA ran her best two races at this track and has shown she is able to run a big race after a rest.

(2) CAPE DIAMOND is doing well since sporting blinkers. She could have her consistency rewarded.

Two-year-old (14) WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE has it all to do over this trip from a wide draw but could get into the picture.

(5) ZULU WAR CRY could feature from pole position.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) HAVE A GO JO is holding form and should give a good account of himself.

(6) OYSTER KING won by a street last time but is held on form.

(3) IMPERIAL MASTER meets him on 3.5kg better terms and a beating of 13/4 lengths.

(8) HUMBLE TUNE has a handy weight and should be thereabouts on collateral form.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) DR DOOLITTLE has to give weight all round but has the class to do it.

(7) APOLLO ROBBINS is in receipt of 7.5kg and could challenge.

(5) TYRUS EXPRESS ran below form last time and could get into the money.

(2) DESTINYS GAME always gives start but runs on strongly late.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

Trainer Paul Peter has half the field and none of runners can be ruled out.

(3) CHIEF OF STATE, (10) GODSWOOD, (7) SOUTH EAST, (4) GARDEN PARTY and (2) AMERICAN HUSTLE are preferred in that order. However, they all have to beat (1) ORAVAR, who claims 4kg and should come on after needing his last run.

(9) HERSTEL is in top form and could complete a hat-trick.