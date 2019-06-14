Drop Kick should floor his rivals in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) SISTER LEE was a bit disappointing last time out but has a winning chance.

(8) REASON TO SING is improving and should be there.

(1) AMPLE GLORY, (2) BENEFICIARY, (3) COPPER ALLEY and (4) ELMA are making their debut and the betting on them could be the best guide.

(5) HER EMINENCE made good late progress on debut and could be smarter this time.

(3) LAW AND ORDER shows pace and could place.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) FOREIGN SOURCE looks the one to beat. He has been running on over a shorter trip and could prefer the 1,400m.

(1) AMBER TREE and (2) BAYOU BOSS are coming off recent wins and could be improving.

(3) BHALTAIR quickened nicely when winning on his course-and-distance debut. He can go close.

(5) SPIN MASTER won well on debut but that form has been disappointing. Might place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) ROSIE is in very good form and could win.

(1) SILVERY HEIGHTS disappointed last time out but could do better in her new yard and must be respected.

(2) ELUSIVE GREEN does not get beaten too far and has bang-in-form-rider Bernard Fayd'herbe aboard her.

(3) PROFOUND showed big improvement on the Polytrack last time out. She needs to that on the turf this time.

(5) SUZIE MAYWEATHER can place.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) UNION JACK won well last time out and can follow up if he is in the same mood.

(2) FIFTY CENTS is better than his last two runs would suggest and has a winning chance.

(3) AFRIKABURN is unreliable but is not out of it. The same can also be said of (5) STREAK OF SILVER.

Stable companions (7) STORY OF MY LIFE and (8) PAPER TOWN can win.

(6) CLIFTON CRUSHER is fitter now and is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) MAVERICK GIRL is course-and-distance suited and can contest the finish again.

(3) DELIA'S DELIGHT has done very well for trainer Alan Greeff and can fight out the finish again.

(4) KLEVER KATHY has ability and is always capable of winning a race like this.

(2) WIDOW'S LAMP has ability but may need a longer distance than this 1,400m trip.

(5) SASSY LADY is badly drawn but could place.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) LUNA WISH quickened well when winning over this course and distance last start and is the one to beat this time.

(1) BLUSHING BRIDE ran well on debut. She could prefer this longer distance but it is a stronger field.

(2) BRANDINA is good when in the mood and is well drawn.

(3) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY looks likely to fight out the finish.

(4) EDMONDA is better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 7 (3,600M)

Most of these haven't gone this 3,600m before, so any result is possible.

(1) OVIDIO improved last time out but needs to prove that he stays this far.

(2) SILENTWEAVER is holding his form and is not out of it.

(3) EVOLVER is in very good form and should fight out the finish again.

(4) ONESIE has found her best form and should have no problem with this longer distance and can win.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(2) DROP KICK ran well in The Derby and looks the one they all have to beat.

(1) FREE AGENT is unreliable and could be better on the Polytrack.

(3) JUST CHAOS was not far behind Drop Kick last time out and there could be not much between them again.

(5) SEATTLE SWING won over this course and distance last time out.

(6) ARANJUEZ disappointed over this course and distance last time out.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) DUBULA has improved on the Polytrack recently but could be as good on the turf. Could be the right one in what looks like an open race.

(2) THE CARPENTER is a bit unreliable but is not out of it.

(3) ROYAL FORT has struck a purple patch of form and could win his fourth race on the trot but will not find these rivals a soft target.

(5) CAPTAIN MAROONED quickened up nicely last time out and has a chance.