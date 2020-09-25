Drumbeat for Global Drummer

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) DERI was doing his best work late on debut. Should do even better this time.

(13) OFF PAT is holding her form. Could be the one to catch.

(7) WHAT A CRACKER tends to lack a strong finish, but is not out of it.

(8) LOTUS KING can improve. Must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) RAINCAP did well when runner-up on her local debut. Can go one better.

(5) ARION EXPRESS is battling to get out of the maiden ranks, but does like the Polytrack. Should contest the finish again.

(13) PRANCING OSCAR is improving. Has a winning chance.

(8) CERELIA is also improving. Clearly not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) DUKE OF CARDS has been a bit unreliable lately but does like this surface. Not out of it. Stablemate (2) NIPPY SWEETIE has looked good on the Polytrack, winning her last three starts.

(3) BANK ROBBER is returning from a lengthy break but must not be left out totally.

(4) FORTHELASTTIME makes his local debut and could go well.

(5) WINTER TANGO won a nice race last time. Should go close.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has been beaten only once in five starts. That was when he took a trip to the Western Cape. This is his first taste of the Polytrack, but that should not really be a problem as he is a strong front-runner.

(3) BOLD DREAMER, (4) FIREVIEW, (5) TIGER IN THE SUN and (6) BYRIDGE can earn some money.

(2) BRAZIL NUT has won on both Polytrack attempts and could be a threat.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) DI ME is holding form. Should be right at the finish in this small field.

(3) PHILOS is capable of winning this.

(6) SEVILLE is well-suited to this course and distance. Another top chance.

(7) MASTER NEWTON can place.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) ROCK ALOE remains in very good form. The one to beat.

Stablemate (2) AMERICAN LANDING is probably a lot better on the turf.

(3) EARTH HOUR has run some decent races this year. Should contest the finish again.

(6) CELESTIAL PRINCE has done better over longer trips.

(9) BARBERTON SILVER can win.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(11) COLORADO SPRINGS is improving. Can follow up on her maiden win.

(1) MARY MOON has been holding her form. Must consider.

(6) VIVA LE BLEU is in good form. Winning chance.

(12) RUN FLORIST RUN and (13) SHEZA ROCKSTAR have place chances.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) DAI ICHI has made the trip from the Western Cape, so must be considered.

(12) MARKET DAY has been unreliable but does have a winning chance.

Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen has a few out of form runners like (2) EDO FURIN and (7) GEOFFREY PALACE that could easily win this race on best form.