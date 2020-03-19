Dubai World Cup will go on - without crowd

The Dubai World Cup race meeting will go ahead on March 28 "without paid hospitality spectators" due to concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

Spectators have been banned at race meetings this month across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has recorded more than 100 cases of the virus.

"Only horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be permitted entry" to the Dubai World Cup, the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) said on its website.

The UAE's premier horse-racing festival is regularly attended by members of the country's ruling families.

All associated events, including the post-position draw scheduled for March 25 and race-day entertainment, had been cancelled.

The DRC said the meeting was being held without paid hospitality spectators due to ongoing global health implications of the virus and because of precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government.