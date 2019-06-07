Duo can go one better

Lizaz (centre) scoring his only win in March 2015 but he is back in form.

Both horses found one to beat at their last starts and, chances are, Sacred Sham and Lizaz will come back with all guns blazing.

Both have shown in their trackwork that they are raring to go, making them the top bets tonight and Sunday respectively.

Trained by two-time champion and this season's leader Mark Walker, Sacred Sham was impressive in both runs.

Making his debut on April 19 with some support ($28), the five-year-old New Zealandbred ran fourth over the Polytrack 1,000m.

With improvement, the horse was backed to $15 favouritism at his next start on May 12 over the Poly 1,100m.

This time, he came really close, beating all but Calculation by a head.

Now that he has had those two nice runs under his belt, Sacred Sham should be third-time lucky tonight in Race 5, the Class 3 Div 2 event over the Poly 1,200m.

His connections have now nominated capable 4kg-claimer AB Riduan on the horse and this is obviously the best move. The claim will bring Sacred Sham's handicap down to 54.5kg.

His main threat Yabadabadoo, who finished sixth and less than a length behind Calculation in the same race, is worse off on weight.

Last time, apprentice R Iskandar claimed 3kg on the ride to 54kg. Two-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric is now offered the ride, but his mount will carry 57kg. This is a big difference, indeed.

Lizaz is a useful galloper plagued with some issues but he has produced two top runs this campaign after another break.

The Stephen Gray-trained seven-year-old finished third and then second over 1,200m, but the winners of both races clocked below 1min 10sec.

Third-up now, he should also be third-time lucky. He is drawn well in gate 2 and has apprentice WH Kok's 3kg claim.