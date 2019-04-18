Duo deserve plenty of respect

My Dreamliner will be hard to catch in Race 9 on Sunday. TNP FILE PHOTO

Both have yet to run a bad race and are the logical top choices for tomorrow's and Sunday's Kranji Polytrack meetings.

The grey Well Deserved looks deservingly due for a win in Race 2 tomorrow, after three smart placings from three starts.

My Dreamliner has wowed racegoers by winning his first two starts impressively before running fourth and will be hard to catch in Sunday's last event, which is a winnable race for him.

Trained by James Peters, Well Deserved showed promise first-up on Feb 6, when third to Salvador over the 1,200m on turf. The four-year-old New Zealand-bred then went awfully close when he beat all but Cloud Shadow over 1,400m on turf on March 10.

Punters jumped on the gelding, who had impressed in his lead-up preparation, third-up on March 29. Although he could only finish third behind Rapid Fire over the Polytrack 1,200m, it was a sound effort.

Well Deserved should be spot-on now and the nomination of 4kg-claiming apprentice jockey AB Riduan could be the winning move.

New Zealand-trained Riduan has shown that he could ride with his double over the last two race days. Trainers and owners have taken notice of the young lad, who has secured a good book of rides and could be in for a good harvest.

The KY Young-trained My Dreamliner ran his Restricted Maiden rivals ragged in his debut on Dec 2 last year, scooting away to win by 21/2 lengths over the flying Poly 1,000m.

Then, on Feb 15, the three-year-old bay Australian-bred scored an even more authoritative victory with his prized asset - speed. He flew home by 53/4 lengths despite being reclassified in Class 4. Again, it was over the Poly 1,000m.

My Dreamliner then attempted the turf 1,200m on March 17 against a strong Kranji Stakes C lot and lost no marks by finishing fourth after setting the pace.

He lost by just over a length to Nimble, who is now unbeaten in four starts.

Take note that My Dreamliner is now back to the Poly 1,000m and will renew partnership with apprentice jockey CS Chin, who rode the horse to win on debut.

Chin can claim 3kg, which will come in handy tomorrow.