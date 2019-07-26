Duo look a cut above
Lim's Dream the top bet tonight, Elite Incredible hard to beat on Sunday
Both Lim's Dream and Elite Incredible are top-class material and stand out in their respective races tonight and Sunday.
Lim's Dream, a winner of three of his last four races from eight starts at Kranji, has been labelled as a Class 1 horse in the making after winning his last outing in Class 4.
The Daniel Meagher-trained three-year-old franked his impressive trial form, which assistant trainer Danny Beasley reckoned was that of a Class 1 horse.
Last time out on July 5, Lim's Dream annihilated his Class 4 rivals by five lengths over the Polytrack 1,100m in a fast 1min 05.04sec.
Post-race, Meagher said Beasley told him after jumping off the trial that Lim's Dream is "a Class 1 horse" and that put a bit of pressure on him.
Lim's Dream has risen to Class 3 off his last-start victory but gets a 1.5kg weight relief.
Apprentice Abdul Syahir can claim 3kg and that will bring Lim Dream's handicap weight down to only 55.5kg.
Syahir has had a good association with the horse, having had a two-from-two winning record.
Lim's Dream's only concern in Race 7 tonight is the widest draw in Gate 12 but he has the natural speed to overcome that.
Elite Incredible certainly looks head and shoulders above his Class 4 rivals in Sunday's event over 1,200m in Race 8.
The promising and improving Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old goes into the race with two outstanding performances - a head-and-short head third in Group 2 and a 13/4-length second in Group 1. On both occasions, he lost to top three-year-old Top Knight.
So, down in Class 4, it will take an emerging star to beat Elite Incredible on Sunday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now