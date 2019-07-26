Duo look a cut above

Lim's Dream looks destined for the top class and is the horse to beat in tonight's Race 7, the Class 3 event over 1,200m.

Both Lim's Dream and Elite Incredible are top-class material and stand out in their respective races tonight and Sunday.

Lim's Dream, a winner of three of his last four races from eight starts at Kranji, has been labelled as a Class 1 horse in the making after winning his last outing in Class 4.

The Daniel Meagher-trained three-year-old franked his impressive trial form, which assistant trainer Danny Beasley reckoned was that of a Class 1 horse.

Last time out on July 5, Lim's Dream annihilated his Class 4 rivals by five lengths over the Polytrack 1,100m in a fast 1min 05.04sec.

Post-race, Meagher said Beasley told him after jumping off the trial that Lim's Dream is "a Class 1 horse" and that put a bit of pressure on him.

Lim's Dream has risen to Class 3 off his last-start victory but gets a 1.5kg weight relief.

Apprentice Abdul Syahir can claim 3kg and that will bring Lim Dream's handicap weight down to only 55.5kg.

Syahir has had a good association with the horse, having had a two-from-two winning record.

Lim's Dream's only concern in Race 7 tonight is the widest draw in Gate 12 but he has the natural speed to overcome that.

Elite Incredible certainly looks head and shoulders above his Class 4 rivals in Sunday's event over 1,200m in Race 8.

The promising and improving Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old goes into the race with two outstanding performances - a head-and-short head third in Group 2 and a 13/4-length second in Group 1. On both occasions, he lost to top three-year-old Top Knight.

So, down in Class 4, it will take an emerging star to beat Elite Incredible on Sunday.