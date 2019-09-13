Duo set for special moments

Trainer Leticia Dragon's unbeaten Surpass Natural (right) is not meeting much and should make it four from four in the penultimate race on Sunday.

One has the form to make a dream debut, while the other is poised to remain unbeaten in four starts on Sunday.

Making a newcomer the best bet takes some courage and confidence, but trial winner Lim's Moment has found a winnable race for his debut in Race 5 at Kranji tonight.

Trainer Leslie Khoo has entered the Lim's Stable's Australian-bred in a weak $20,000 Open Maiden event and the bay gelding should make it on his trial form.

Lim's Moment must have some issues to make his debut as an unraced five-year-old but he is coming into the Polytrack 1,200m race with two trial wins.

In the first, he won by six lengths in a three-horse field. In his second, he led and was overtaken by the hard-ridden Household Dynasty but he rallied back under his own steam to win.

On Tuesday morning, Lim's Moment showed plenty of fire in his 600m hit-out with race-jockey Benny Woodworth astride.

Of his seven raced rivals, the best effort was a fourth by Orient Express. The other two newcomers were pretty ordinary in their trials.

Trainer Leticia Dragon's exciting Surpass Natural is also in a winnable race on Sunday - the $70,000 Class 3 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Looking at the field, there is not much form. Only two of his 10 rivals have finished in the money at their last starts - runner-up Sir Isaac and third-placed Flak Jacket.

Surpass Natural has demonstrated his star potential in all his three wins and has thrived further.

Although the four-year-old has riden to Class 3, he should have problem against Sunday's lot with 56.5kg on his back.