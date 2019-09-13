Duo set for special moments
Lim's Moment can win first-up at Kranji tonight, Surpass Natural heading for four in a row on Sunday
One has the form to make a dream debut, while the other is poised to remain unbeaten in four starts on Sunday.
Making a newcomer the best bet takes some courage and confidence, but trial winner Lim's Moment has found a winnable race for his debut in Race 5 at Kranji tonight.
Trainer Leslie Khoo has entered the Lim's Stable's Australian-bred in a weak $20,000 Open Maiden event and the bay gelding should make it on his trial form.
Lim's Moment must have some issues to make his debut as an unraced five-year-old but he is coming into the Polytrack 1,200m race with two trial wins.
In the first, he won by six lengths in a three-horse field. In his second, he led and was overtaken by the hard-ridden Household Dynasty but he rallied back under his own steam to win.
On Tuesday morning, Lim's Moment showed plenty of fire in his 600m hit-out with race-jockey Benny Woodworth astride.
Of his seven raced rivals, the best effort was a fourth by Orient Express. The other two newcomers were pretty ordinary in their trials.
Trainer Leticia Dragon's exciting Surpass Natural is also in a winnable race on Sunday - the $70,000 Class 3 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.
Looking at the field, there is not much form. Only two of his 10 rivals have finished in the money at their last starts - runner-up Sir Isaac and third-placed Flak Jacket.
Surpass Natural has demonstrated his star potential in all his three wins and has thrived further.
Although the four-year-old has riden to Class 3, he should have problem against Sunday's lot with 56.5kg on his back.
