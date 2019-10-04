Duo should go one better

Three-time winner Star Jack should take his Group 3 El Dorado Classic runner-up form to beat a Class 2 field on Sunday.

Both found one to beat last time out and are set to make amends at Kranji tonight and Sunday respectively.

Justice Light certainly looks overdue. He comes in tonight's penultimate event with three seconds in his last four starts.

Backed down to $11 favourite last start, the KY Young-trained six-year-old New Zealand-bred was shouted the winner until Royal Pavilion stormed home to beat him by half a length.

From the outer-most gate tonight, jockey Benny Woodworth will most likely charge to the front in the 1,000m dash on the Polytrack.

There seems to be no other speedsters around, so if left alone in front with a soft lead, Justice Light should roll ahead for his fifth win in 32 starts.

Star Jack is going into Sunday's Class 2 event over 1,600m in Race 5 fresh from his second in the Group 3 El Dorado Classic over 2,000m on Sept 20.

He went close behind back-to-back Group 3 winner I'm Incredible, going down by half a length. He could have gone close and could have possibly won if he was not intefered in the race.

The Hideyuki Takaoka-trained five-year-old Japanese-bred is in top form. He had a win and two thirds in his preceding three starts.

Star Jack is meeting only average Class 2 rivals and he should assert his superiority.