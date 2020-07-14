Duo suspended

Jockeys Matthew Kellady and Joseph See have been suspended for two race days and one race day respectively for careless riding.

Kellady was hauled up for his handling of debut runner-up Maceo in Race 2 on Saturday. He was suspended from Sunday to Aug 2.

See pleaded guilty to careless riding on New Garden in Race 2 of the April 3 meeting. He was suspended from Sunday to July 26.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards considered the record of the riders, the degree of interference and carelessness, and the reduction of scheduled Singapore race meetings in the immediate future.