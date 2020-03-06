Duo worth following on good form

Two horses who ran third last time out look set to greet the judge - Lim's Dream in Race 7 tonight and Galaxy Star in Race 8 tomorrow.

Although Lim's Dream is meeting quite a nice field in the $85,000 Class 2 event over 1,200m, he is an honest horse with vast potential.

The Daniel Meagher-trained four-year-old rarely runs a bad race, winning four times and being placed on five occasions from 14 starts.

What made me pledge my allegiance to him is his magnificent recent trial victory in preparation for tonight's contest.

Ridden by former top Australian jockey Danny Beasley, who is now assisting Meagher, Lim's Dream looked very fit and fresh.

He cruised to the lead on settling down and Beasley was seen taking hold of the horse in the straight.

Yet, Lim's Dream won the trial in a splendid 59.92sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Last start on Jan 31, the speed demon was gallant in defeat when third to Excelling and Nowyousee over the Poly 1,100m.

We all know how good Excelling and Nowyousee are.

For the record, Nowyousee is the winner of the $175,000 Group 3 New Year Cup. Excelling is a four-time winner from eight starts.

From his trial victory,we could see that Lim's Dream has come on heaps from the run.

Well in with a handy 53kg and jumping from the middle lane, the bay Australian-bred gelding should power to the front under jockey Benny Woodworth and should make every post a winning one.

Galaxy Star has also trained on since his eye-catching come-from-behind last-start third to Absolvido over the 1,200m on Feb 9.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained four-year-old galloped with gusto with race jockey Vlad Duric astride on Tuesday morning. He pulled up on his toes and without raising a sweat.

In that last run, jockey Joseph See was questioned regarding the race tactics, particularly from the 600m mark.

He explained that he was instructed to ride his mount quiet, as the gelding could overrace and was given specific instruction to get his mount to the outside in the straight.

See was advised that, while the stewards accepted that the track surface towards the inside might have been inferior, he failed to make sufficent effort between the 600m mark and 500m mark to allow his mount to improve into the race.

So it's now a big riding change from a 1kg-claiming rider to a three-time Singapore champion jockey.

The step-up to 1,400m will also suit Galaxy Star to a T.

At his penultimate outing on Jan 10, Galaxy Star finished with a flourish to take a Class 4 1,200m race with top rookie Simon Kok astride. He beat Watch Out Boss, who franked the form by winning on Jan 31.

Thus, the case looks strong for Galaxy Star tomorrow.