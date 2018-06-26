Duric among five riders suspended

Sunday's Charity Bowl-winning jockey Vlad Duric will sit out the action this Friday and Sunday.

That, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding while on Heartlight in Race 3 on Sunday.

In that Class 4 Premier event over the 1,200m, Duric allowed his mount to shift outwards at the 200m mark. As a result, Plato (Alysha Collett) was buffeted and had to check. Heartlight, the $15 favourite, went on to finish fourth behind Clarton Treasure while Plato ($19) finished last of eight.

Also dealt with by the stewards were jockey Saifudin Ismail and apprentices Noh Senari, N Nurshahril and A Syahir.

Saifudin was also slapped with a two-day suspension and, like Duric, will miss the action this Friday and Sunday.

Saifudin had, approaching the 100m mark, permitted Fighting Warrior in Race 1 at Kranji on June 17 to shift outwards when insufficiently clear of Success Come True, who had to check.

As for the aprentices, Noh copped a two-day suspension for his ride on Stardice in Race 2 on June 1. Noh had, when approaching the 300m mark, allowed Stardice to shift outwards. Royal Pavilion, who carried outwards for a number of strides and then had to be eased. Noh would also sit out this coming Friday meeting and Sunday.

Nurshahril pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that, in Race 4 on June 1, his mount Lucky Red shifted outwards, inconveniencing Wira Sakti. O'Reilly Star also had to be checked.

He had sat out Sunday's meeting and will miss this Friday's meeting.

Syahir was dealt with for careless riding on Neo's Classic on June 15. He, too, received a two-day suspension and had missed the races on Sunday. He will also cool his heels this Friday.