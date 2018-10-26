Duric and Moor suspended for five race days

Jockeys Vlad Duric and Daniel Moor were handed five-day suspensions following an inquiry into the incident which led to the fall and injury of jockey Alysha Collett on Oct 14.

As a result, both riders will miss three feature races - the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy and Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes on Nov 9, and the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 11.

Collett underwent successful surgery to her fractured vertebra and is expected to be out of action for a few months.

At their inquiries, Duric and Moor were found guilty of careless riding in that near the 250m mark, they permitted their mounts, Thunderstruck and Racer King respectively, to shift inwards, leaving Drone with insufficient racing room, resulting in Collett being dislodged, and contributing to the interference.

Duric was suspended from Oct 23 to Nov 11, which covers five Singapore race days.

As Moor had been engaged to ride tonight, his five-day suspension was deferred to begin tomorrow but, due to him sustaining an injury to his right hand when riding at the barrier trials on Wednesday morning, Moor is unable to fulfil his riding engagements.

As such, the stewards have acceded to Moor's request to commence his careless riding suspension immediately until Nov 11.

Moor will be replaced on his five rides tonight.