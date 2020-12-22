Duric and Zaki suspended two race days each
JOCKEY VLAD DURIC
Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Dec 28 to Jan 9.
Offence: Careless riding. He permitted Special Ops to shift inwards passing the 1,100m mark in Race 2 on Saturday, when insufficiently clear of Bethlehem, who checked.
JOCKEY MOHD ZAKI
Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Dec 28 to Jan 9.
Offence: Careless riding. While riding Caribbean Lady along in Race 5 on Saturday, he permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 150m mark, when insufficiently clear of Don De La Vega, who checked.
