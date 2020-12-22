Racing

Duric and Zaki suspended two race days each

Dec 22, 2020 06:00 am

JOCKEY VLAD DURIC

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Dec 28 to Jan 9.

Offence: Careless riding. He permitted Special Ops to shift inwards passing the 1,100m mark in Race 2 on Saturday, when insufficiently clear of Bethlehem, who checked.

JOCKEY MOHD ZAKI

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Dec 28 to Jan 9.

Offence: Careless riding. While riding Caribbean Lady along in Race 5 on Saturday, he permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 150m mark, when insufficiently clear of Don De La Vega, who checked.

