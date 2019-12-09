Duric caps great year

The Vlad Duric-ridden Pennywise (No. 3) taking the $175,000 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over the Polytrack 1,600m after a ding-dong battle with Black Jade at Kranji yesterday.

It just could not get any better for star jockey Vlad Duric.

Already assured of his third successive champion jockey's title a long way out, the affable Australian wrapped up his best season at Kranji yesterday with a four-timer which included Pennywise in the $175,000 Colonial Chief Stakes in Race 8.

The Group 3 event over the Polytrack 1,600m was the last feature on the last day of the 2019 Singapore racing season.

The four winners - the others being Golden Dash (Race 1), newcomer Paletas (Race 4) and Bold Thruster (Race 9) - took Duric's season's tally to 88.

Malaysian jockey Benny Woodworth finished runner-up. He took his tally to 69 winners with wins on the Daniel Meagher-trained pair, Watch Out Boss in Race 3 and Salamence in Race 6, yesterday.

Duric clinched his first title in 2017 with 83 winners and last year with 73 winners.

He was at his vintage best on Pennywise. The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Argentine-bred had won seven times before but never over 1,600m. But a tactical ride by Duric made all the difference.

The wide gate of 12 was an issue but Duric was unperturbed when he found himself dropping back to second last after turning into the backstraight.

Super Dynasty led until the final 100m, where Black Jade and then Pennywise, who was peeled out for a clear run at the top of the straight, took over.

Black Jade poked ahead but, in a driving finish, Duric drew every ounce from Pennywise to win by a short head.

"It's been a wonderful year. I passed my previous best and I'm really happy about that," said Duric. "But, you know, I couldn't have done that without the support from my wife and kids, and also from a lot of support from wide range of owners and trainers.

"It was a super win from this horse today. He drew the widest barrier and it was very fast in the early and middle stages of the race. I bit the bullet and went right back on him, because I could not get any cover on him.

"To his credit, he switched off for a couple of furlongs and then I set him alight, because I was a fair way off. He was staggering late, the first time over the mile on the Polytrack, but all credit to him, he fought hard."

Although he failed to land a winner with 11 runners in five races yesterday, Mark Walker landed his third champion trainer's title with 73 winners.

The New Zealander won in 2017 with 87 winners and 2015 with 86 winners.

Simon WH Kok, who missed the last few meetings because of a suspension, grabbed his first champion apprentice jockey's title with 35 winners.

He is now riding in Australia in the new exchange deal inked between the Singapore Turf Club and Racing Victoria.