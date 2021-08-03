Duric, Chavez suspended

Jockey Vlad Duric has been suspended for two Singapore race days, from yesterday to Aug 15, for careless riding on Heartening Flyer in Race 11 on Sunday.

Near the 850m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of I Am Sacred, who checked.

Jockey Oscar Chavez was suspended for one Singapore race day, from yesterday to this Sunday, for careless riding on Star Empire in Race 6. Near the 1,650m mark, his mount shifted inwards and caused Ping Pong to check. Ping Pong was then carried inwards onto Sun Conqueror, who was severely hampered and carried inwards onto Laksana, who was also severely hampered.