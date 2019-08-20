Duric, Koh and Shafrizal suspended

Jockeys Vlad Duric and TH Koh and apprentice rider S Shafrizal have been suspended for careless riding over the handling of their mounts on Friday night.

Duric pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 1,200m mark in Race 1, he failed to make sufficient effort to prevent Royal Pavilion from shifting inwards, when insufficiently clear of Looks Good, who had to be checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, Duric's suspension will be from Aug 26 to Sept 8, covering three Singapore race days.

Near the 800m mark in the same opening event, Koh, permitted Golden Thunder to shift in to a point where he left insufficient room for three runners to his inside. As a result, that caused tightening to Kranji Gold and Lim's Force, who had to be checked.

Koh was suspended from Aug 19 to Sept 6, covering four Singapore race days.

Shafrizal has been suspended for the same duration after pleading guilty to careless riding in that inside the 400m in Race 2, he directed Easy South East out across the heels of Golden Kid. This was when he was not clear of Kadima, resulting in that horse being checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the riders' record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.