Duric land hat-trick from four trials

Ksatria (No. 4) powering home to take yesterday's opening trial once jockey Vlad Duric asked for an effort.

Champion jockey Vlad Duric might have wished yesterday was a race day instead of the trial sessions at Kranji.

The Australian has seen Brazilian Ruan Maia narrowing his lead to just five winners and his hat-trick from four trials would have given him more breathing space for a fourth title. He finished third in the final heat.

Ksatria, his first winner, was the most impressive. The Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old came from last to win.

Caught in traffic, Duric had to switch out in the final 200m to win drawing away.

Yesterday's trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Ksatria (V Duric) *

2 Masked Magnate (L Beuzelin) *

3 Balor (JP van der Merwe)

4 Burgundy Lad 5 Saint Knight (CC Wong) 6 Lim's Hopefully (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 13/4, 13/4, 22 (1min 00.56sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Special Ops (Duric) *

2 Silver Way (J See)

3 Boom Almighty (M Lerner) 4 Silver Sword (R Munger) 5 Crown Delight

6 Miss Michelle (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 11/4, 13/4, 3/4, 1, 41/4, 31/4, 1/2 (1:00.96)

TRIAL 3

1 Threeandfourpence (Duric)*

2 Sky Rocket (Wong) *

3 So Hi Class (Beuzelin) * 4 Governor Of Punjab (R Maia) * 5 Implement (Munger) 6 Mr Exchequer (M Kellady) 7 Glasgow (WH Kok) 8 Webster (Chin)

9 Per Inpower (S John)

Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, nk, 1/2, 3/4, shd, 3, 1 (1:01.21)

TRIAL 4

1 Unstoppable Giant (Kellady) H

2 Try Mak Mak (See)

3 Hwasong (Duric) 4 Alexander Horatio (Wong) 5 Uncle Lucky (N Zyrul) 6 Nineteen Gale (Maia) 7 Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) 8 My Everest (John) 9 SunMonarch (S Noh) 10 Lucky Tiger (Munger)

Margins and time: 1/2, hd, shd, shd, 1, 1/2, hd, 21/2, 1 (1:00.35)