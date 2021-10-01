Duric to resume riding on Saturday

Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, whose 2021 campaign has been interrupted by a litany of medical leave, suspensions and raceday withdrawals, is raring to go again tomorrow.

A throat issue sidelined him in January and a thumb injury also sidelined him in July.

He also became indisposed and was stood down for either a full meeting or partially at least four or five times, usually for minor health reasons.

Suspensions were not that frequent, only two for careless riding. But they certainly did not help him regain his momentum, more so when a fifth consecutive title is on the line.

The latest setback was a touch more serious health-wise - kidney stones, so much so September racing did not feature the name Duric on the racecards. He is stuck on 28 winners.

"I've missed a lot of races, it's been a tough year," he said.

"My kidneys have been giving me grief, plus they had a bad reaction to medication. That really slowed me up.

"I couldn't do anything, I couldn't work or exercise for a few weeks. I also had to do quite a few tests and clear them up, pass the stones.

"But I'm back to normal now, and I'm back on track."