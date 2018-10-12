Duric to ride The Count in QEII Cup

Champion jockey Vlad Duric will ride Countofmontecristo in the second leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series - the $1 million Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m next Sunday.

He will be the 11th rider to take the reins on the money-spinner.

While Glen Boss remains the 2017 Singapore ChampionThree-Year-Old's most prolific partner, having ridden him to five of his seven wins, no fewer than nine other jockeys have gone through the musical saddles for a variety of reasons - only one ride for all bar one.

Other than Boss, only Mohd Zaki (on debut) and Alan Munro (last win) have won on the Joe Giovanni-owned son of Echoes Of Heaven.