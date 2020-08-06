Duric suspended one race day

Jockey Vlad Duric has been suspended for one Singapore race day by the stewards.

Duric had pleaded guilty to careless riding on Sunday's final-race winner Field Marshal, but the penalty was set aside for him to tender further submissions.

It was established that, after passing the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of Star Shield. This resulted in that horse being taken inwards across the running of Overcoming, who had to be checked.

As he has been engaged to ride on Saturday, his suspension will take effect from Aug 9 to Aug 16, which is Kranji Mile Day.

He was advised of his right of appeal.