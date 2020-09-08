Duric, ZX Tan suspended

Jockey Vlad Duric will be out for two Singapore race days for careless riding on Saturday's Race 4 winner Hard Too Think

Saturday's Singapore Derby-winning jockey Vlad Duric and apprentice jockey ZX Tan have been suspended for two and three Singapore race days respectively for careless riding.

Duric pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 1,100m mark in Saturday's Race 4, he permitted his mount Hard Too Think to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Lady Fast.

This resulted in that horse being taken inwards across the rightful running of Speedy Missile, who had to check.

Duric is suspended until Sept 19.

Tan was found to be careless on Bright Sun in Race 7 .

Near the 800m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, leaving insufficient room for the runners to his inside. This resulted in crowding on My Horse, Moongate Star, Per Incrown and the worst sufferer, California, who had to be checked severely.

Tan was suspended until Sept 26.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account both riders' record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness and the reduction of scheduled race meetings programmed for the Singapore Turf Club in the immediate future.

Both riders were advised of their right of appeal.