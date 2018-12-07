Duric's got two really good ones

Last time out, Makkem Lad toyed with them. He hit the front way before they straightened for the run home.

In theory, that would have given the opposition plenty of time to reel him in before consigning him to the pits.

But that day last month, there was nothing they could do.

Makkem Lad gave them a galloping lesson.

The winning margin for that Restricted Maiden race over the flying 1,000m was 31/2 lengths.

For a scurry over that short trip, it couldn't have got any better.

Today, the three-year-old from Donna Logan's yard takes on a Class 4 lot. Again, in theory, his rivals should be a more competent lot. But on Nov 11, the horses Makkem Lad beat weren't slouches.

There was Toosbies, who eventually finished third, Present - who had strong credentials - and Scooby Dooby Doo.

He beat them all. Tonight in the last race, Makkem Lad will again have Vlad Duric in the saddle. But he jumps from an unfavourable chute - 11 - and will carry 58kg, one more than the 57kg he did when winning.

You can find fault with those statistics. But I don't think you can fault his commitment and the way Donna Logan will be presenting him for the race.

In my book, he ticks all the boxes and a race-to-race double wouldn't be startling enough to make headline news.

Then, on Sunday, I suggest you have something riding on Pacific Ocean in Race 4. In doing so, you won't be diving into the great unknown.

From the stable of Saimee Jumaat, Pacific Ocean has shown us enough to suggest he's ready to face the photographers in the winner's circle.

The son of Pins caught my attention when he ran a smack-up second to Indroit in a Kranji Stakes D race over the mile in August.

That day, he beat a good one in Oliver who, two Fridays ago, whipped his rivals by five lengths over the 1,600m.

Anyway, for Pacific Ocean, it all went pear-shape - until two starts back when he again finished second to Kate's Keeper.

To compound what was already frustrating, he had to play bridesmaid at his last start on Dec 2.

By my reckoning, he's up for a winning show.

Sure, it's a quick back-up but Saimee knows what he is doing and the fact that Duric will be legged up onto him - taking over from apprentices Yusoff Fadzli and Noh Senari - does increase the confidence level.

So yes. Go bank on the champion jockey sealing the deal over the final weekend.