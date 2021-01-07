Eagle Alley has bright chance for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Trainer Paul Peter has a good chance with (2) COLD FACT (claims 4kg), who totally outpaced her field on debut. However, he is expecting good performances from debutantes (6) FREEDOM OF CHOICE and (8) SPRINKLES. Watch the money.

His other runner, (5) ARCTIC SKYLINE, should not be far behind.

(1) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES and (3) NAARAH also won their respective debut runs and could come on.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) MAGICAL FLIGHT and (5) CHLORIS, who meet before this assignment, can be followed, if they take their places. Both should win their fair share of races.

(4) KAY TEE PERRY, who gets going late, will be suited to the 1,600m trip.

(1) KAYLA'S CHAMP is holding form. Could get into the mix.

(3) JACKO BOY and (2) DIORAMA could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

The recent form of many runners is suspect. If a first-timer finds support, then it could be wise to follow the money. So watch (11) GOLDEN SPOON, (13) MAGIC CHOICE and (8) BAT OUT OF HELL.

(7) ALMALFI COAST and (10) CLOUDS UNLEASHED attracted money on debut but ran below expectations. They should improve.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(9) MEZUZAH was just beaten last time. He will benefit from his first run as a gelding.

(2) SONNY QUINN deserves his maiden victory but (3) STORMY SEAS, (1) IMITATION GAME and (4) JUST AS RICH should not be far behind on collateral form.

Watch newbie (11) VARATTI.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) ODD ROB is ultra-consistent and should give his rivals a run for money.

(4) PORT KEY, who was out for a year but came back with a top effort over this distance, will not go down without a fight.

(2) CAPTAIN CHORUS, (3) LORD MELBOURNE and (8) SO LONG SPRING could get into the frame.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) EAGLE ALLEY has won both his starts and is still maturing. He has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(6) BALLET SHOES should make her presence felt with 4.5kg less on her back.

(1) CORNISH POMODORO, (2) SNOW PALACE and (4) DOGLIOTTI could fight out for the minor money. Take your pick for the novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,700M)

(1) HAVE A GO JO can win, if he takes his place. The form is there, so is the appeal.

(4) MAKING A SCENE was not disgraced in his post-maiden run.

(9) BARTHOLOMEUS should also go close.

(3) OYSTER KING, (2) WOLFFS WORLD, (7) BANHA BRIDGE and (6) SUN GIANT could take home some of the minor money.