Eight riders suspended

Apprentice jockey R Zawari will be out of action until May 11.

A total of eight riders have been suspended - for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards, careless riding or negligence.

Apprentice jockey R Zawari received the heaviest penalty - two months - at the conclusion of an inquiry early last week for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards aboard Venus De Milo in Race 5 on March 8.

It was established that, after getting crowded at the start, he rode his mount in a manner where he covered excessive ground for the entire race.

While the stewards noted the instructions were to avoid the kickback on the Polytrack surface, the manner in which the instructions had been carried out was unacceptable and not to the satisfaction of the stewards.

Zawari's suspension took effect from last Tuesday and will run until May 11.

Amirul was given a one-month suspension on a similar charge in that approaching the 300m mark, he elected to shift his mount, Murrayfield, outwards where there was no prospect of a clear run.

Subsequently, he had to check his mount off the heels of Mighty Kenny, when alternatively, he had a clear opportunity to improve his position between that horse and Twickenham. After the incident, he rode with insufficient vigour to the winning post.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards were satisfied that Amirul's decision to shift outwards approaching the 300m mark, rather than improving into a run that presented at that point, was a mere error of judgment but one that was considered to be blameworthy under the rule. They also acknowledged his level of riding experience, given that Amirul is a 2kg-claiming apprentice.

Sunday's hat-trick winning jockey Troy See was suspended for four Singapore race days -two for careless riding and two for negligence.

The sentences will run consecutively from March 25 until April 12.

On Galvarino in Race 3- the third leg of his hat-trick on Sunday - he was suspended for two race days for careless riding.

Near the 1,100m mark, he permitted Galvarino to shift inwards, when not clear of Hyde Park, who was taken inwards, resulting in Lim's Knight being checked.

Then in Race 4, See was given a two-day penalty after pleading guilty to being negligent in accepting the ride on Tigress when found to be overweight. He was replaced by Amirul on the horse.

Jockey Marc Lerner will be out from March 23 until April 5, which covers three Singapore race days, for careless riding on Excellent Moon in Race 4 on Sunday.

Jockeys Z Zuriman and Callan Murray were also suspended for careless-riding offences during Sunday's meeting, earning two Singapore race days each.

They rode Queen Of Queens (Race 1) and Safeer (Race 9) respectively. Zuriman's suspension took effect from yesterday and will run until this Sunday, while Murray will be out from March 23 until March 29.

The other two jockeys earned their two-day suspensions - March 25 until April 5 - for careless riding at last Friday night's meeting.

They were TH Koh over his handling of Uncle Lucky in Race 3 and A'Isisuhairi Kasim on Tun O'Reilly in Race 6.