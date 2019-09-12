Eightfolds Lass is gunning for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) READYSETGLO is overdue for a win and could get her just reward here.

(8) CLIFTON COUGAR was quietly fancied on debut and will come on with the experience.

(13) THANDEKHILE found no support on debut but ran on nicely.

(10) ROCK ME TWICE will relish the extra distance but has a wide draw to overcome.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(11) MR MOGAMBO has been close up in both starts but is coupled with first-timer (12) RIVERSTOWN who could be stable elect. Watch the betting.

(14) VIPER JET who finished ahead of Mr Mogambo when on debut will come on heaps.

(1) ORCHID STREET has never been far off but has a wide draw to contend with.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) BIEN VENUE runs well here and if blinkers have no adverse effect should go close.

(3) ROLL OF DRUMS needed his first run as a gelding and will come on heaps.

(7) EHSAAN races as a gelding for the first time and any improvement could see him take honours.

(1) LONE SURVIVOR is running well and could feature again.

(5) KINGS ARCHER, (8) STEAK AND ALE and (4) PURPLE DIAMOND could upset the apple-cart.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) MARSHALL made heavy weather of winning on debut but will relish the mile and could be anything.

(7) PELICAN BAY finished runner-up in his last two and should contest the finish.

(6) ROCKY PATH wasn't far behind him last time and could feature again.

(4) RESPONSIBLE was never travelling last time but can do better. Looks a good candidate for those novelty bets.

(1) VARTANIUM won his maiden on the Poly last time but claims 4kg and can earn.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) CATEGORY FOUR has come well and the mile trip should now be perfect.

(1) PRINCE JORDAN has a chance if left alone till late.

(3) WHAT A JOKER has a good finish and should challenge late.

(6) SLEEPINSEATTLE needs to keep galloping over the last 200m.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) STAR OF GIBRALTAR comes off a maiden win.

(10) BOLD ELLIE was beaten by nearly four lengths by Star Of Gibraltar but has improved.

(1) ARTEMISIA and (2) PONCHIELLI are both heavyweights who could surprise

(3) CHOUETTE wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden but drops down in trip.

(5) KIRKCONNEL LASS will be catching them late. Definitely one for those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(8) EIGHTFOLDS LASS is bang in form and a hat-trick is on the cards. Can be supported with confidence.

(6) MY DREAM CHASER has ability and found problems in her last run - watch for improvement.

(2) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS could turn it around with strong front-runner (7) RABIA THE REBEL (1kg worse off).

(1) CHARIOT OF GOLD has ability and makes up the short list with (5) PRETTY BALLERINA .

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(1) BIG MYTH likes to do it the hard way and could get away with it. One for the adventurous.

(3) PICCADILLY SQUARE is holding form and should give an honest show. Can be coupled with Big Myth for a forecast.

(12) RATION MY PASSION found support at long odds when winning well last time and could go in again.

(4) MY ELUSIVE showed a form return last time and warrants respect.

(5) SERENDIPITY could get into the reckoning.

(10) ALL I GOT could pop up at a good price. Watch how the betting goes.