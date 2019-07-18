El Patron to take the opener

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) EL PATRON has been threatening and could get his just reward in what looks like a rather weak opening event.

(11) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS races in Kimberley before this and should be hard to beat if she decides to run here.

(3) ARISTACHUS has been close up in all three starts to date and should be in the shake-up.

(2) AMAZING TUNE ran a bit flat in his second start and could make the frame.

(9) SNIPER FIRE and newcomer (10) SURFER DUDE are good enough to be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) STELLAR MOTION improved after a rest and should make a bold bid here.

(1) BRITANNIA QUEEN hasn't been far off them to date and should get into the mix.

(2) OONA drops in distance and with (3) MISS SAMURAI are looking for trifecta money.

(8) MAJESTY RHEA and stablemate debutante (4) BLOODLINE could get into the frame.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) CHARMZ LUCK needed her last outing and on collateral form with (1) VARQUERA (not striding out last time) and (11) FOREVER INDIGO (blowing heavily last time) should finish together.

(2) AZIRI SUN hasn't been far off them and could get into the mix.

(13) IRISH DAME is improving with racing and should confirm with (9) BAT ORCHID.

(12) GET SET can only improve over the mile.

(4) WILKES COUNTY could earn a cheque and must be considered for those novelty bets. However, it is one for the adventurous.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) MADIDA is the form runner and, after finishing runner-up in both starts, should make a bold bid to escape the maidens. Can be backed with confidence.

(11) G I JOE found problems in his last run and could turn it around with (16) TUNNELOFLOVE.

(10) EPPAGILIA will relish the extra and could get into the picture.

(1) SELL HIGH is now coming right and must be respected.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(7) WESTERN DANCE is as honest as they come and should give another good performance over the staying trip.

(4) FACTOR FIFTY needed her last run and could trouble them over the marathon distance.

(1) TOP SHOT carries top weight but is capable and could chalk up his eighth victory.

(8) KURT'S APPROVAL tries this trip again and could feature off a handy weight.

(2) SNORTING BULL has ability but could be short a run.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(13) MOSS GAS is on the reserve list. If she gets to run, she could start favourite.

(7) CLAREMORRIS has been running close up and could get a deserved third win.

(6) KIRKCONNEL LASS is capable and if puts it in could record her fifth victory.

(1) TRICIA, (4) I AIN'T TRIPPIN, (10) COSMIC MIST and (9) PASSION PEACH are among those who could crash the party.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(5) PROMISE and (8) COPENHAGEN hail from the firing yard of Paul Peter and both are on a hat-trick.

Warren appears to have opted for year-older Promise (track debut) but it could go either way. (1) CHANGING SEASONS has to lug the topweight but could win on the ninth try as a gelding. Toss him into those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(1) FLORIDA QUAYS is in good nick and the result of the previous race should give a good indication of her form strength.

(2) SAMARRA and (5) SAMMI MOOSA are always in with money chances and they should finish in the frame.

(6) PINK has been threatening and could be preferred to (8) OH SO COLD and (7) JUNGLE JANE. Others could pop up on best form so be careful.