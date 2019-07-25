Elite Invincible in fine form

Elite Invincible (No. 7) upped his preparation for the $175,000 feature with a splendid workout on Track 6 yesterday morning.

If there's an empty spot on the mantelpiece waiting to be filled by a trophy or a feature race to be won, who do you call?

Well, you won't be far from wrong if you send word to trainer Mark Walker and ask for the services of Elite Invincible.

The five-year-old is not a $2 million-dollar dude for nothing.

He's won some of the big ones - and I reckon he's hardly done yet.

Entered for the Jumbo Jet Trophy race on Sunday, Elite Invincible upped his preparation for the $175,000 feature with a splendid workout on Track 6 yesterday morning.

Ridden by MM Firdaus and in the company of Lai Mak Mak, Elite Invincible turned up the speed and turned on the style to run the 600m in a sizzling 34.9sec.

On that showing, he should give a grand account of himself in the Jumbo Jet.

Incidentally, the feature on Sunday will be Elite Invincible fourth "big" one for the season.

After lifting the Dester Singapore Gold Cup in November last year, Walker allowed him a breather and only brought him back to the racetrack in February for the $200,000 Fortune Bowl.

He finished sixth to Blizzard but, at the finish, he was just over two lengths away from the winner.

Two starts later, in April, he lined up in yet another feature - the Chairman's Trophy. In that race over the the mile, he momentarily hit the front deep in the home stretch but was mowed down by Debt Collector and Co. He eventually finished fifth.

Then, at his last start, he lined up with some of the best in the $175,000 Moonbeam Vase.

Benny Woodworth was on the reins and Elite Invincible was sent off as the $40 chance.

Well, he didn't fire and finished in eighth spot.

Now, two months later, we see him having just his fifth start of the season and, again, contesting a feature race.

Again, he meets his old adversaries in Elite Excalibur, Circuit Land and the old fighter, War Affair.

With the exception of the American-bred Circuit Land, the rest will be having birthdays next week.

Elite Invincible must wait a little while longer. But he and jockey Woodworth will want to play party pooper and spoil the celebrations.

Can he do it? Well, from what we have seen of him on the training track, one thing is certain. Come Sunday, Walker will have him looking like a million bucks.

However, he gives weight to a host of talented runners and in order to get that trophy onto the mantelpiece will require him to bring nothing less than his "A" game into the race.