Elite Saint looks good to go

Elite Saint (on the inside) holds off a strong challenge from Mister Dynamo to take Trial 4. PHOTO:STC

Down to contest the two Class 5 races on Saturday week at Kranji, Elite Saint and Elena Of Avalor served notice of their intentions when they put in good runs in their respective trials yesterday afternoon.

Considered "unfashionable" as far as ratings and class are concerned, they were in their element over the 1,000m.

Competing in the fourth trial of the afternoon, Elite Saint cleared the chute like a bat from hell and never gave the others a look-in.

By the time they reached that first turn on the far side, the five-year-old had put four lengths between himself and the chasing pack, led by Sabah Star.

Into the straight and Mister Dynamo broke from the bunch to give chase. While he did gain on the leader, Elite Saint was never in any trouble.

From trainer Jerome Tan's yard, Elite Saint began racing in February last year and, in that period which saw him race a dozen times, he managed to pick up two wins, a second and a third.

Right now, he's down in Class 5 and, come Saturday week, he will face the starter in a sprint to be run over the flying 1,000m.

Being a speedy sort, the race looks right up his alley and, after seeing him romp home at the trials, it's safe to say he is in a rich vein of form.

As for Elena Of Avalor, she's a gutsy mare. Owned by the same connections as Countofmontecristo, she's not as accomplished as her illustrious stablemate - but it's not for lack of trying.

From Jason Lim's yard, the six-year-old mare seems to have lost her way to the winners' enclosure.

The first and last time she posed for pictures was in April last year. But it seemed she was running into some kind of form at the tailend of last season when she strung together a second and a third placing.

To her credit, Elena Of Avalor caught the eye with a brave performance in the fifth trial of the afternoon.

Jumping clean from an inside gate, she was hustled back and only made her move 200m out. With 100m to travel, she was going better than the rest. But, by then, Red Roar was home and hosed.

Second spot was all she could manage but it told us one thing. When racing resumes, she could be your Saturday surprise package.