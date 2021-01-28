Elliot Ness looks untouchable

Having a punt at the track is sometimes a waiting game. The problem is, few of us have the patience.

Well, for those of you who are "careful" punters, I say keep an eye out for when Elliot Ness makes his racing debut.

On the strength of what we have seen of him at the trials, he has been well "educated" by Mark Walker and could be ready for a winning Kranji debut.

Elliot Ness was again at the trials on Tuesday morning and, like he did in late December, he won the hit-out with authority.

Ridden by Saimee Jumaat, the three-year-old held third spot right until the field of five were 200m from home.

With Billy Elliot and Anpanman trading blows in front, Saimee urged Elliot Ness through a gap and, scrubbed along, he drew away from his two rivals to score by just over two lengths.

His time of 60.83sec for the 1,000m was commendable.

Since arriving in Singapore from Australia late last year, Elliot Ness has acclimatised like a good horse.

Formerly racing as Prohibition, winning trials isn't something new for him.

The chestnut gelding ran in two trials at Randwick - and he won them both.

Right now he certainly looks good to go. And as Walker and his team have been patient with him, so too should the Kranji faithful. Just hold your horses until Elliot Ness steps out in a race. He could be hard to beat.

Also at the trials we saw Lim's Shot roll back the months with a solid win in his hit-out.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, Lim's Shot and Evil Roadster (I Saifudin) had the trial to themselves.

Evil Roadster always seemed to have the upper hand until 200m from home when Lerner clicked his mount into overdrive. Lim's Shot relished the chance of a good stretch out and he went on to beat Evil Roadster by a neck.

Prepared for the races by Jerome Tan, Lim's Shot had a true "moment to remember" on July 11. That day, he led the field out for Race 1.

It was an auspicious occasion as it signalled the re-start of racing which had gone into cold storage for slightly more than three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

True to the No. 1 saddlecloth which he wore, Lim's Shot won that 1,200m sprint, beating Performante by a neck.

It was his first win after a three-year drought.

He was back. So too, racing.

Lim's Shot is one of those horses who refuses to believe he's getting long in the tooth.

He is, you know, already eight but he's still as game as ever.

In an earlier trial, Heavenly Dancer drew attention when he charged home to take third behind Qaraat and Autumn Rush.

He was doing his best work over the concluding stages and it told us that he was at or is near the top of his game.

Already a winner of two races from just five starts, trainer Stephen Gray could be in the process of moulding him into one of the stars of the 2021 season.

Chart his progress. It could be worth your while.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

RACE 5: Supersonicsurprise (CC Wong) 35.6.

RACE 6: Kakadu (S John) 39.4.