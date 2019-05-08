Elusive Butterfly set to soar

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(11) SECRET PALACE showed promise on debut over the course and distance. With natural improvement expected, she looks set to open her account.

(1) SUPER FINE is likely to pose a threat, though, having run her best races over this trip and with blinkers on recently.

(9) OUR MOTHERLAND is well bred and, with improvement, could get a look in, along with (3) TIDAL TUSSLE.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(1) RIGA D'ORA races without blinkers and as a gelding for the first time. He has more scope than most of these.

(2) DUKE OF SWING has been plagued by bad draws and should pose more of a threat from a better gate.

(3) CATEGORY FOUR and (4) BRAVE DETAIL are also capable in on their best form.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(1) TEHUANO was a close-up second over a similar trip last time out and should leave maiden ranks with progress.

(2) TUSCAN LIGHT has run well in both starts over 1,600m and should pose a threat.

(3) FAVOURITE MODEL, (4) CAPE ASH, (5) VIJETA and (6) OUR BISCUIT are likely to complete the minors.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(4) JAGESA JAGESA and (6) CORRIDO (excuses last time) have been holding form at this level but have wide draws to negotiate.

(11) SUPA MUFTI and (3) WINTER CRUSADE have not been far off in recent starts, so should be competitive again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) CERTIFIABLE won a stronger race last start and could prove hard to beat at this level despite a resultant penalty.

(2) ARMSTRONG may have needed his last start after being gelded, so could give cheek.

(3) GOLDEN LION (wide draw) and (9) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA are last-start winners and can get in on the action.

(5) COLOUR OF LIGHT is useful and could give the boys something to worry about.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(9) APACHE TOO confirmed the promise of his sprint debut when winning well over a similar distance at his next start. There should be more coming.

(3) LAKE KINNERET, (4) PURPLE DIAMOND and (2) FINCHATTON are all capable on their day.

(1) ARABIAN AIR is talented and deserves respect .

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(5) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY has recaptured her form since dropping in the merit ratings and looks ready to win again.

(2) GET YOUR GROVE ON should get a chance from gate 1.

(4) TRICIA has beaten both but has a big task from a wide gate.

(6) HAREER and (7) KIMBERLEY GREEN can get in, too.