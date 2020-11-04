Elusive Current in electrifying form

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(9) RECKLESS LOVE looked to have a fair chance from draw one last time, but was racing after a break and going over the longer trip. Her performance was fair enough. This race will suit.

(12) EMERALD PALACE was the beaten favourite that day, not overcoming a bad draw. She has the same problem again. She will also be fitter and is not one to take lightly.

(3) FREEDOM'S FIRE is the one to watch for big improvement. Her stable has been in good form and she is going over a more suitable trip after doing well in a sprint.

(1) DUCHESSOFCORNWALL, (6) GLOBAL APPEAL and (10) TWICEASFAST can earn.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) CALGARY is another promising youngster making his local debut. He has shown talent. Can maintain good pace over this trip and, from draw two, rates as the one to catch.

(1) COOL RUNNINGS has been disappointing after a fair start to his career. His best form has been over 1,200m, but 1,400m on the Poly could also be what he is looking for.

(12) PANTSULA did everything asked of him to win from a wide draw. He has to wide again, but runs well for champion jockey Warren Kennedy.

(5) FEVER has an upset chance with a 4kg claim.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) ELUSIVE CURRENT followed up her easy maiden win with a tremendous performance first time on the Poly from a wide draw. She must be heading to a bigger league and rates as the one to beat.

(2) MARSANNE is a strong runner that can test her. She came back to form last time and, from draw two, should make it tough.

(11) GUADELOUPE flew home last time but is drawn wider. Will need a bit of luck.

(1) WELSH HARP is worth a look back on the Poly. She has improved and has potential.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) GARDENIA impressed on debut even though unfancied. She won well enough to suggest she can follow up but is taking on the males.

(3) BRASS BELL is a smart gelding who can finally land a win on the Poly. He has had no luck in terms of barrier draws - until now. But he does seem even better over a bit more ground.

(6) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN was not rushed over 1,000m and has feature-race experience. He could improve on the Poly and over the longer distance.

(2) AVENIR has ability.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) PIQUILLIN shed his maiden tag fighting off more experienced runners and could follow up. He has made dramatic improvement.

(3) GARLIN carries the same weight. His penultimate run was very decent. He rates a danger, having drawn well too.

(7) QUERARI'S COWBOY turned in a decent run last time and could be on the up. He is a lightly raced sort that could do well in this division.

(4) LADY QUIN, (5) ROCKET RHUMBA and (10) SEA SPONGE need to be considered on their best runs.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(6) SNATCHED beat a weak field last time, but she did it easily. She can improve even more in her second Poly race.

(4) CHATTY CATHY has been plagued by bad draws and is a lot better than her last two starts seem to suggest. From a fair gate, she must be respected.

(7) GREEN ICE caught the eye last time and has a good record over the track and trip. However, she is not the most consistent around.

(1) LADY SHARON did not hold form after a good win but deserves another go, especially from the best barrier.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(9) SENOR DON need not have to enjoy the Poly too much to make a big play. He has been dropping in the ratings and meets a weak field in his debut on the synthetic.

(4) ELEGANT GENERAL cannot be faulted on the Poly. From a decent draw, he could add to his useful record over the track and trip.

(11) LESLIES PATHTOFAME has a similar record over this track and trip, but has drawn wide. Still, his last run suggests he cannot be left out.

(10) ROCKET FIRE is one to take note of. He must, at least, must another win in him.